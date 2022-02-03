Last Sunday, the news of the death of Cheslie Kryst, who was crowned Miss USA in 2019, was reported., year in which she also participated in Miss Universe. According to reports from the New York Post, she died after falling from a 60-story building at 350 W. 42nd Street in New York City around 7:15 am.

“It is with devastation and great sorrow that we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. It was her great light that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shone.”Kryst’s family said in a statement shared with Extra.

Confirm the cause of death of Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019

Two days after the tragic death of Cheslie Kryst, the official cause of death of the former Miss USA has been revealed. The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to People this Tuesday, February 1, that it was a suicide, According to the autopsy, the 30-year-old beauty queen sustained multiple blunt impact injuriesin accordance with CNN.

Lawyer and correspondent for ExtraTV She fell from a 60-story condominium in New York City just after 7 a.m. on Sunday, January 30, and was pronounced dead at the scene, an NYPD spokesperson previously told The Associated Press. AND! News.

Extra, Miss USA and Miss Universe speak out after Kryst’s death

Extra, where Cheslie worked as a correspondent, also expressed sorrow over the former beauty queen’s death and offered “deepest condolences to all of her family and friends,” according to a statement obtained by People. “Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not only a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and she touched the entire staff”Extra added.

The Miss Universe and Miss USA organizations also released a statement on January 30 saying that They were devastated to learn of the loss of the former beauty queen.

Cheslie, who founded the White Collar Glam fashion blog, was active on social media just hours before her death, posting a photo of herself on Sunday. “May this day bring you rest and peace”he wrote in his last post.