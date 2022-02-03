Contest of an iPhone 13 on Instagram: beware, it’s a scam

File photo. | Credit: EFE/Sascha Steinbach



Instagram, in addition to being a great communication center, brings together a large number of raffles and promotions by brands that take advantage of the great traffic of the platform; Now, there are also many criminals who take advantage of this trend to carry out scams and steal your data, an example of this is the phenomenon that has been occurring in recent days where Many users have reported being tagged in posts announcing that they have won an iPhone 13.

The misleading post hides a dangerous scam that anyone can fall for. Although the information can come from different accounts, the situation is almost always the same: users are tagged in a publication where they are congratulated for having been the winners of a high-end cell phone or for getting it for a “symbolic” price, well It has been made known by thousands of users on social networks who have not been slow to warn other people of the situation.

Most cases have been reported in Spain where they announce to people that they have been winners of an iPhone 13 for just 2 euros, although cases have also been seen in other countries. In the publication, users are invited to click on another profile or on a link, that is where they are asked for their credit card information to “make the symbolic payment” or even photos, thus generating the theft of your financial data.

Be very careful if you are tagged in these types of posts, it will always be recommended do not open the link of these publications or out of curiosity even if you are aware of the scam, as cybercriminals can take advantage of that access to implant some type of malware on your device.

Besides avoiding falling for such scams, the best thing you can do is report the fraudulent account. To do this, enter the publication and click on the three points located at the top, there select the ‘Report’ option, look for the ‘Report for fraud’ option; immediately Instagram will take action.

The platform will give you the option to block the account and all those that are made from that access point, in this way the risk of being tagged again in this type of publication is greatly eliminated, since many times a robot is in charge of it.

It should be noted that this does not totally eliminate the risk of being tagged again in this type of publication, since as these are automated systems, there are many accounts involved; however, reporting accounts is an important step to stop this type of situation from happening and for fewer people to fall for fraud.

Additionally, as another protection measure, you can configure your Instagram so that only the users you follow tag you on the social network. To carry out this action, simply access ‘Settings’ by clicking on your profile picture and then on the three horizontal lines located in the upper right part, once inside the settings, you should go to the ‘Privacy’ section and then click on ‘Publications’, this is where you will find the label permission options, having the possibility to choose that only the people you follow tag you or even that no one can tag you.

KEEP READING

Gmail will release new features: Meet and Chat are part of the changes

“Everyone has left the group”: people fed up with massive chats look for a way out

Pinterest implements augmented reality to visualize how furniture would look in the home