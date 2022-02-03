Costa Rica beat Jamaica and Keylor Navas sends a clear message to the critics of La Sele

2022-02-02

Keylor Navas is the great figure of the Costa Rican national team who went again to Kingston to extract oil and that puts him in the fight to fight for a position in Qatar 2022.

After the important victory, the goalkeeper of the PSG from France He remembered the detractors but did not stop celebrating this enormous victory in Jamaican lands.

“We have made a great effort and these points continue to give us the opportunity to continue with possibilities; the union of the group is important”, acknowledged the goalkeeper.

On the other hand, the Tico also highlighted the importance of the next triple date FIFA March in which La Sele will be measured in the National Stadium to U.S Y Canada and visit to The Savior.