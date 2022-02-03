Costa Rica vs. Score Jamaica LIVE via Teletica, ESPN and Star+ at what time they play, TV and where to watch the game for the Concacaf Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022 | SPORT-TOTAL

With the urgent need to win, Costa Rica visit to Jamaica this Wednesday, February 2 at Independence Park from 7:05 p.m. (local time) for the date 11 a.m. Qatar 2022 Qualifying of the Concacaf. You will be able to follow the broadcast of the Octagonal Final match by the signal of Teletica, ESPN 3 and Star Plus. In addition, in El Comercio you will find minute by minute, goals, incidents and statements by the protagonists in real time.

Costa Rica vs. Jamaican live

The Costa Rican team comes from achieving an important tie in their visit to Mexico last day. They currently have 13 points and are in fifth place in the standings. That is, still outside the World Cup qualifying zone.

The Jamaicans, meanwhile, chained negative results, since they lost 2-1 with Mexico itself and then 3-2 at the hands of Panama. The Reggae Boyz are penultimate in the Octagonal Final with only 7 units.

Costa Rica vs. Jamaica: game time

Peru – 7:05 p.m.

Colombia – 7:05 p.m.

Ecuador – 7:05 p.m.

Mexico – 6:05 p.m.

Costa Rica – 6:05 p.m.

Bolivia – 8:05 p.m.

Venezuela – 8:05 p.m.

United States – 8:05 p.m.

Argentina – 9:05 p.m.

Uruguay – 9:05 p.m.

Brazil – 9:05 p.m.

On which channel to watch Costa Rica vs. Jamaica?

Argentina – ESPN3 Argentina, Star+

Bolivia – ESPN3 Andina, Star+

Chile – Star+, ESPN3 Andina

Colombia – ESPN3 Andina, Star+

Ecuador – ESPN3 Andina, Star+

Jamaica – Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Mexico – ESPN Mexico, Star+

Panama – Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, Viva

Paraguay – ESPN3 Andina, Star+

Peru – ESPN3 Andina, Star+

United States – UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, Paramount+

Uruguay – Star+, ESPN3 Andina

Venezuela – Star+, ESPN3 Andina

History, Costa Rica vs. Jamaica

Both teams have met 29 times, leaving a favorable balance for Costa Rica of 14 wins, 11 draws and only 4 losses. Take a look at their latest matches below.

September 2021 | Costa Rica 1-1 Jamaica

July 2021 | Costa Rica 1-0 Jamaica

March 2019 | Costa Rica 1-0 Jamaica

March 2016 | Costa Rica 3-0 Jamaica

