Cryptocurrency miners in Texas shut down 99% of their operations to weather a winter storm

With the forecast that winter storm Landon will affect some areas of Texas this week, the main cryptocurrency mining companies are reducing their power due to the high demand that the state’s electrical network could have.

Speaking to Cointelegraph on Wednesday, Riot Blockchain communications director Trystine Payfer said that the company’s Rockdale data center already had “99% of [su] power currently offline” since the cutbacks began Tuesday, with demands on the network expected to peak late Thursday. Additionally, Bitcoin (BTC) mining firms with representation on the Texas Blockchain Council sent a letter to Texas Governor Greg Abbott informing him that they planned to close or scale back their operations in response to ERCOT’s needs.

“As Texans, we want you to know that we are actively monitoring the incoming cold front, as we would any seasonal weather event,” Texas Blockchain Council Vice President Reed Clay said in the letter to Abbott shared with Cointelegraph. “Similarly, we are taking proactive steps to shut down operations, reduce load and build additional capacity in response to ERCOT’s needs should it become necessary.”

I urge all Texans to closely monitor weather conditions & heed guidance from local & state officials over the next few days.https://t.co/KMmmdSbIdB — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 1, 2022

According to Payfer, it is estimated that the main mining companies in Texas use 1 gigawatt for their operations in normal conditions, allowed by the electrical network of the state. According to ERCOT’s website, Texans are using 35,016 megawatts, or MW, at the time of writing, and the company claims there is “enough power for current demand.” However, the ERCOT forecast shows that this demand could increase more than 42% in the next 24 hours, peaking at 49,786 MW when temperatures drop to their lowest level: approximately -8 C in Dallas.

The TBC letter added:

“As important as the positive market signals we send to generators is our unique ability to immediately shed load when ERCOT demands it. This type of demand response is and should continue to be a powerful tool in any energy management strategy.” network”.

In 2021, millions of Texans went days without power as a historic winter storm not only increased demand on the grid operated by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, but shut down many power plants, froze generators and disrupted electricity. power supply for many residents who needed heat. Even though many cryptocurrency mining operations are based in Texas, some experts say operations in the state are unlikely to have contributed to the power outages.

“I don’t know if it will be worse than last year,” Payfer said. “I think we are facing something similar or a little less judging by what they have communicated to us from ERCOT.”

In the past year, many Texas crypto regulators and advocates have gone out of their way to sell the state as a fresh start for businesses looking for new offices and headquarters. In March 2021, Governor Abbott will described himself as a “supporter of the cryptocurrency bill,” reportedly encouraging mining companies to set up shop in the state. Lawmakers also passed legislation recognizing cryptocurrencies under Texas business law and the creation of a blockchain-focused task force.