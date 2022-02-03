Cuban singer Arlenys Rodríguez will not participate either

Although she did not offer political reasons, the Cuban singer Arlenys Rodríguez Lazo, one of the 16 contestants of the San Remo Music Awards Festival, announced today on her Facebook profile that she would not participate in said event; with which she becomes the sixth artist to make this decision in less than 48 hours.

“This is a very personal decision of mine. I will not participate in the first edition of the San Remo Festival in Cuba. Good luck to all the contestants. Thank you.” These were the verbatim words of Rodríguez Lazo, a resident of the island, and they were accompanied by an image of him on stage.

There have been multiple comments of approval that the singer of Pinar del Rio origin has already received in her publication. “Excellent decision. You are already great. You do not need a contest to show the trunk of talent that you have in my life,” one user told him.

Actress and trans activist Kiriam Gutiérrez also praised her determination. “I did not expect less from you, you are as big as that sea that surrounds our country, as a good daughter of Yemayá, the mother of the world, a mother who suffers and cries for her children. My respects infinitely my sister,” she commented.

Two months before the start of the festival of Italian origin on the island, organized by Lis Cuesta, coordinator of the Events Committee of the Ministry of Culture (MINCULT) and wife of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, four foreign artists and two from the island who the official press had confirmed as part of the program at the end of January, they have said they will not attend.

Those who broke the ice with the cancellations, at least publicly, were theSpanish singers Andy Morales and Lucas Gonzálezknown as Andy and Lucas.

“Logically Andy and Lucas do not support any dictatorial regime, or people who put children in prison, or a people that goes hungry. We are not going to go, we are not going to go. And we are not breaking down as some news say due to media pressure or much less. Whoever says that does not know me, “said Lucas González in a video broadcast on Facebook and Instagram.

then followed Spanish Alex Ubago Y the mexican kalimba, who also alleged political motivations to get off the train promoted by Lis Cuesta. “I want to make it very clear – although people who know me minimally know it – that I will never, ever support any dictatorship and I will always be in favor of freedom,” said Ubago.

For his part, Kalimba, whose father is Cuban, affirmed: “My dream of singing in my father’s land is not greater than my desire to see my Cuban brothers live with their own rights.”

“Nothing is more difficult for me than to see my Cuban brothers suffer as they are doing, and it is not difficult for me to decide for justice, for a dignified life, for human rights and for the people,” said the musician.

Later, the Cuban rapper Telmary Díaz, director of the group Habana Sana, faced with criticism that began to be made on social networks for her inclusion in the event program, warned on social networks that she had not confirmed her participation in the event and did not know why an official body was promoting her as part of it.

“I don’t know why I am included among your guests because I have a representative, I have a telephone, I have mail. I could find out if someone wants my participation in a festival, and this is not the case, “said the musician.

The cancellations have occurred a few days after the start of a boycott on social networks, mainly on Twitter, promoted by activists and human rights defenders, who claimed that this festival intended to “wash the face” of the regime after the brutal repression it unleashed after the anti-government protests of July 2021.

Currently, in Cuba there are more than 700 people behind bars for their participation in the social outbreak, and at least 790 have already been prosecuted.