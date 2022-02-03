Dani Alves, the one discarded from Barcelona for the Europa League

BARCELONA — Dani Alves was the player sacrificed by Xavi Hernández and was not registered by Barcelona for the Europa League.

The Barça club signed four footballers since December, adding the Brazilian side Ferran Torres, Adama Traoré and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but UEFA, after the dispute of the group stage in both the Champions League and the Europa League, only allows registration of three new players, forcing Barça to discard one of them in the new relationship.

Summoned from Barcelona for the Europa League FC Barcelona

Called up by Barcelona for the Europa League FC Barcelona The decision, ESPN learned, was not easy for the coach, who, understanding that Alves is an important reinforcement for the right wing of the defense, ended up prioritizing the imbalance in attack. If the presence of Ferran Torres was considered indisputable, Xavi ended up betting on Adama’s speed and the goal that Aubameyang can offer him as the most important for the team, which on February 17 will host Napoli in the first leg of the play-off round. off of the Europa League at the Camp Nou.

When Barça officially announced the signing of the Brazilian winger last November 12, little could have imagined this scenario, because at that time the team was fighting to stay alive in the Champions League and was not facing the possibility of facing a winter market as it finally happened .

After specifying the additions of Ferran Torres and Adama, it began to be thought that if Xavi’s goal-scoring striker ended up arriving, Alves would be the victim, which ended up being confirmed on Wednesday.

“It’s always a tough situation for the coach and for the players, who are people, and that headache has been for the coach”, said Jordi Cruyff, during Adama Traoré’s presentation and in which he did not want to confirm the dismissal.

Xavi was the one who told Alves his decision in the first person after training on Wednesday, explaining his reasons and making him understand that in defense he has the presence of Sergiño Dest and Óscar Mingueza to play on the right side, in addition to the option to relocate Adama in that position if necessary or to have Ronald Araújo if he bets on a defense of three.

In attack, against and despite what it might seem, he cannot count on Ansu Fati, he will not be able to register Ferran Jutglá and Abde and he does not have the necessary confidence in Luuk de Jong or Braithwaite, pending what happens with Ousmane Dembélé. who was registered, and solving the unquestionable presence of Ferran Torres, along with Memphis Depay and Aubameyang, which is why it is more interesting to have Adama available.

Duplicate champion of the tournament, still under the name of the UEFA Cup, in 2006 and 2007, Alves, 38, will only be able to take part in LaLiga, having already eliminated Barça from the Copa del Rey, and it will be in the regular tournament that must earn the right to renew his contract that ends at the end of this season.