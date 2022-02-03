Dean Zayas, renowned actor and theater director from Puerto Rico, dies

The award-winning Puerto Rican actor and theater director Dean Zayas He passed away at 3:20 p.m. today, Thursday, February 3, 2022, as confirmed by Eric DelgadoPresident of WIPR to The new day.

“We are, in fact, very hurt. He was a man who literally kept working until his last days. A few days ago we were recording the new season of his show. He takes us by surprise, even though we know that he was already an adult. I am sure that the number of actors that this country has, few remember the name of their teachers, but they will remember Dean’s forever,” said Delgado, who added that “everything has been crying on the channel for the past 40 minutes. ”.

The acts of remembrance for the producer and professor will begin tonight at WIPR. The president explained that they had already identified two “wonderful” programs from “Estudio Actoral” in which Zayas took off his interviewer’s hat to occupy the interviewee’s chair. One of them, the special of the centenary of the University of Puerto Rico.

On the other hand, through a press release, his son, Israel Franco Müller, reported that an intimate wake will be held. Subsequently, the remains of the founding member of the Teatro del 60 company will be cremated. There will also be an act of remembrance with ashes present that will be open to the general public.

Zayas was born in Caguas on October 17, 1937 and from an early age showed an interest in the performing arts. This led him to study at the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) and various academic institutions in New York City.

Upon his return to Puerto Rico -already with a Master’s degree- he joined the faculty of the Department of Drama at the UPR, directed then by Dr. Ludwig Chaiowitz, where he assumed multiple assignments, among them, eventually, the direction of the Department and the direction of the many times award-winning rolling theatercradle of countless talents that today adorn the stages and screens of movies and television in Puerto Rico and the world.

Under the direction of Zayas, the Teatro Rodante was a winner on multiple occasions in international Golden Age theater competitions.

The multifaceted also served as a director of soap opera actors.

According to the biographical data of the National Foundation for Popular Culture, from Teatro del 60, the artist managed, together with Fernando Aguilú, the rental of the Sylvia Rexach Theater in Puerta de Tierra for the organization. There he directed productions that won the applause of specialized critics.

The host of WIPR’s “Actoral Study” -one of his most important contributions on television- was in charge of hundreds of plays that, according to the non-profit organization, marked times, styles and movements. As an example, the Foundation mentioned titles by Tennessee Williams, Arthur Miller, Manuel Méndez Ballester, Myrna Casas, Ionesco, Genet, Federico García Lorca, Tirso de Molina, Calderón de la Barca, Shakespeare, Brech and Lope de Vega, among others. .

Abroad, he excelled on stages in El Salvador, Venezuela, Colombia, San Martín, the United States and Spain.

Zayas’s artistic gifts also encompassed the music industry where he made a brief foray into the show “Once upon a time there were two hearts” that, together with Sharon Riley, he presented at the legendary Ocho Puertas del Viejo San Juan. The event, organized by Fátima Seda and Laura Figueroa, was intended to pay tribute to composers Sylvia Rexach and Ketty Cabán.

Immediately after the news was released, figures from the artistic class expressed their pain at the sudden departure of the Puerto Rican master of the arts.

“Dean Zayas, actor, theater director, producer, moderator of “Estudio Actoral”, dies. He died this afternoon at the age of 83. He was very sick. At the time of his death, he was in the Caparra Senior Living and Memory Care Home in Bayamón, where he lived, surrounded by his family and friends. Rest in peace, master,” he said. Fernan Veléz, better known as “El Nalgorazzi”.

Similarly, the actor Junior AlvarezHe also made a post on his Facebook account. “Thank you teacher for being part of our life. We are going to miss you a lot! Rest in peace,” he said.