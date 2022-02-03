Deputy company is among Inabie’s creditors

A company owned by Deputy Altagracia Yarelys Encarnación Gerónimo is among the suppliers demanding payment of debts from the National Institute of Student Welfare (Inabie).

The amount of Inabie’s debt with the deputy’s company would exceed 12 million pesos.

The deputy, in her affidavit of assets, reported five invoices pending payment by Inabie to the company “Geronimo Multiservices, EIRL” of which she is “owner and manager”.

The total amount that Inabie owes to the deputy’s company, according to her affidavit, is RD$5,882,935.68. Nevertheless, the amount could be higher than that reported by the legislator since the institution, in its supplier account statement dated November 2021, reflects four more bills to those published by the deputy and that, added to the other five, total an amount owed of RD$12,155,380.80.

This medium tried to contact the deputy of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) by San José de Ocoa to explain the reason why his company has debts with Inabie, but he avoided offering statements.

Law 340-06 on Purchases and Contracts establishes in its article 14 the people who cannot be “offers or contract with the State” and among them are senators and deputies.

A similar case in which this Law was violated occurred recently when the journalist Alicia Ortega revealed that the senator of the María Trinidad Sánchez province, Alexis Victoria Yeb, had had contracts with the State through his companies.

After this, the director of Public Procurement and Contracting clarified that Victoria Yeb “should never contract with the State” and that her agreements “violated the law.”

“The law makes no distinctions in relation to whether there is incompatibility because the contract is for 1 peso or 100 million pesos. What is very clear in the report is that: The senator should never have contracted with the State since he assumed his duties in the Senate of the Republic, ”said Pimentel during an interview.

Shortly after, in another public statement, and in light of the cases of corruption complaints that point to Inabie, the head of the Purchasing and Contracting Directorate confirmed that within Inabie there is a corrupt network between officials and suppliers within the institution in question. .

Other law violation

Why did the deputy only indicate five invoices in her affidavit? This question could lead to another violation of the law that would “justify” the absence of the remaining 4 four debts.

In this case, the violation would be Law 311-14 on the Sworn Declaration of Patrimony, since the representative of the province of San José de Ocoa did not deliver her declaration on the date stipulated in the legislative piece.

The aforementioned law, which requires legislators to present their affidavit of assets, grants a period of 30 days following their inauguration (August 16, 2020) to deliver it.

Your late declaration, and therefore violation of the Law, it can be verified with the “list of identified elected officials who have not submitted their DJP as of 04-27-2021” provided by the Chamber of Accounts, where their name can be found.

However, already for the following list, his name had been removed from the list, and if we add to this that the additional invoices presented by Inabie, and that are not mentioned by the deputy, begin to run from May 2021 , arguments are added that confirm the hypothesis as to why the other debts were not placed.

An additional detail is that the deputy alleges that she left her company, Multiservicios Gerónimo, EIRL, on April 2021, but also claims to have invested capital with 100 shares or social quotas within the same entity for a value of RD$10,000.

The company “does not appear”

Through two requests for Access to Public Information, this outlet asked Inabie and Contrataciones Pública for the contracts obtained by the deputy’s company from August 16, 2020 to date, however, both entities indicated that in their databases “no records of contracts have been reported”

Despite this response, Public Contracting did leave one possibility open: “It should be noted that this certification does not cover contracts that could be made with any institution and/or municipalities that are located or carry out transactions outside our registration system.”

More than results, this process continues to generate doubts with still uncertain answers.