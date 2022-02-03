Did Chalino Sánchez kill several of his fans? This was what Lupillo Rivera said about the singer

Known for songs like “Snows of january”“Soul in love” and “Dear garment”, Chalino Sanchez He was one of the most beloved singers of the regional Mexican music.

The artist was found dead in a water channel near the city of Culiacan, Sinaloa on May 16, 1992 when he was only 31 years old and at the height of his career.

Was called “The King of Corrido” and known worldwide, he left a legacy of northern songs that are still in the taste of the public and other performers, such is the case of Lupillo Rivera.

Through his YouTube channel, the singer revealed to his fans a little-known anecdote about Chalino Sanchezsaid that he was a man of strong character and that he did not hesitate to defend himself when required.

For this reason, he told one of the stories he knew about the singer: “I had the happiness of having met Chaline well, if I had sat down to talk about all the things that were said while he was here with us, he would always answer very firmly, very directly”, recalls Jenni Rivera’s brother.

What happened to Chalino?

For Lupillo it is not true that before he died he received a paper with a threatbecause he assures that if it were true, he would not have hesitated to shoot himself and look for the person who sent the message.

The singer said that on one occasion he was at the stand where he sold cassettes in U.S and arrived ChalineIt was then that he met him and later took him to his father Peter Riverabecause he was looking for me to record his material.

Already with a more intimate relationship between families, Chaline talked to Lupillo Rivera that “In 1992 he went to sing in a room in Coachella, in that room an individual stops and asks him for a song that he did not sing and did not know,” he specified.

The singer told the follower to wait a moment to see if the musicians could take it out, but the fan did not hesitate to take out a gun and shoot the artist twice. “Chaline When he felt the two shots, he unholstered his pistol and turned around and discharged the entire pistol and killed his friend, he told me this, after the shooting I went to see him at his house.”

Chaline He received two hits and lived, but the person who shot him did not suffer the same fate as others who were in the place.

