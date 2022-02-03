Diego Verdaguer’s eldest daughter asks for “love and respect” after controversy with Ana Victoria about her father’s vaccine | Famous

Gimena Bocadoro launched a strong message in which he requested “love and respect” after the public controversy he starred in with his half-sister Anna Victoria by his father’s vaccination status, the late Diego Verdaguer.
Boccadoro, the eldest daughter, told the Mexican show ‘Sale el sol’ on Tuesday, February 1 that her famous father it was notbut hours later Ana Victoria publicly denied it in a message posted on her Facebook account.
Gimena Boccadoro reacts after controversy with Ana Victoria
On the night of Wednesday, February 2, Gimena Boccadoro posted a strong message on Instagram through a series of posts he made in his stories.
“You can’t cover the sun with one finger”assured the Argentine, who is a plastic artist, ” everyone has rights and above all freedom and the love of art”.
“You are as strong as the sunlight, dad,” he added in the text accompanied by an emotional photo in which he is seen hugging his beloved father. Gimena Boccadoro is the product of a relationship he had before marrying Amanda Miguel in 1975.
” I ask for love and respect these days where I just want to think about this smile and that of my children. I’ll stay there for a while, “he wrote next to another photo in which Diego Verdaguer is seen taking a very smiling ‘selfie’.
“Joy always lives in the heart,” concluded Boccadoro.
The debate between Diego Verdaguer’s daughters regarding their vaccination status
After Gimena Boccadoro and Ana Victoriadaughter of Diego Verdaguer and Amanda Miguel, gave disparate statements about the singer’s vaccination status, a debate broke out between some fans and commentators in the media.
Certain followers of the late singer have mentioned that after his death it is no longer relevant to know if the Argentine nationalized Mexican was or was not vaccinated with covid-19 and they have dismissed that between the two daughters there is disagreement on the subject.
However, among those who believe that the artist was not inoculated, it is ensured that the scenario could have been different for him. In October 2020, the Argentine offered an interview in which he presented his point of view regarding the start of the pandemic and made it clear that for him it was “something manipulated”.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have reiterated that vaccines against covid-19 are “safe” and effective in preventing serious illness caused by the virus.
Did Diego Verdaguer see his death coming? This message shocked his fans