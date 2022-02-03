Director Dean Zayas passes away

Actor and director Dean Zayas passed away this afternoon at the age of 83.

The death of the professor also occurred around 3:20, according to a press release set designer Israel Franco Müller, adding that an intimate wake will be held. Then his remains will be cremated. Subsequently, an act of remembrance will be held with access to the general public.

A source close to Zayas confirmed that the veteran artist, who stood out for his contribution to Puerto Rican theater, was facing health problems.

Dean Zayas was born in Caguas on October 17, 1937. From early in his life he was interested in the performing arts, studying at the University of Puerto Rico and various academic institutions in New York City.

Upon his return to Puerto Rico, with a master’s degree, he joined the Drama Department as a professor, then directed by Dr. Ludwig Schajowitz, assuming multiple assignments. Eventually, he took over the head of the department and for more than five decades, he dedicated himself to shaping the careers of dozens of acting students. In 2016, he received the degree of Doctor Honoris Causa in Letters and Arts from the UPR.

He was also the director of the many times award-winning Teatro Rodante, cradle of countless talents that today adorn the stages and screens of movies and television in Puerto Rico and the world. Under his direction, the Teatro Rodante was a winner on multiple occasions in international Golden Age Theater competitions.

He also stood out as director of multiple telenovela actors. He had an eternal love affair with the stage, the backstage and the footlights, guiding the most important actors in the country in their theatrical performances.

For more than 15 years, Dean Zayas Pereira had the space “Actoral Studio” on Channel 6, (WIPR TV, of the Puerto Rico Corporation for Public Broadcasting), where he interviewed dozens of figures from the artistic class, many of which were even his students.

The actor Junior Álvarez was one of the first to share the news on his social networks, with a message in which he thanked the professor for his collaboration in his artistic career.

“Thank you Master for being part of our life! We are going to miss you a lot!! Rest in peace!” Álvarez wrote.