Doctors can treat children even if parents object

If a child requires treatment to protect his life, doctors can apply it and even intervene surgically, even if the parents are opposed. With this criterion, based on national regulations, the National Children’s Board (PANI) clarified the controversy that sparked the action of an anti-vaccine group that tried to remove a minor from the Heredia hospital the previous week.

It based it on article 144 of the Family Code, entitled “authorization for medical intervention of minors”, it states that “when hospitalization, treatment or surgical intervention is necessary, decisive and essential to protect the health or life of the minor, the pertinent optional decision is authorized, even against the criteria of the parents”.

In addition, he explained that article 46 of the Childhood and Adolescence Code, called “denial of consent”, also dictates that “if the father, mother, legal representatives or persons in charge deny, for any reason, their consent for hospitalization , urgent treatment or surgery of your children, the health professional is authorized to take immediate action to protect their life or physical and emotional integrity”.

According to the PANI, under these articles, the State not only has the power, but also the obligation to treat minors against covid-19 or other diseases,

When there is a history of hospital intervention, life-threatening factors or other reasons of urgency, the health body can “execute actions according to its competence and medical criteria” in favor of children.

In other words, even if there are personal or religious reasons for parents to refuse vaccinations, blood transfusions or any other medical procedure for their children, clinics and hospitals have primacy over this decision, in order to protect the lives of the little ones.

compulsory vaccination

Even article 43 of the Childhood and Adolescence Code establishes that “the father, the mother, the legal representatives or the persons in charge will be responsible for the obligatory vaccination of the minors in their care to be carried out in a timely manner”.

Also, it says that children must be protected against the diseases determined by the health authorities and that supplying and applying the vaccines will be obligations of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS). “For medical reasons, the exceptions to apply the vaccines will be authorized only by the corresponding health personnel,” reads the numeral.

According to the PANI, this legislation makes it clear that the institutions that make up the National Comprehensive Protection System, including the CCSS, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Public Education and the Board of Trustees, each within their sphere of competence, must ensure that the guarantee of the right to health and life of children and adolescents.

For its part, the Constitutional Chamber in resolution 2022000482, of January 7, 2022, determined that “vaccinating minors is part of the responsibilities of fathers, mothers or guardians, who have custody, upbringing and education of minors, to ensure health security and the right to health of children and adolescents”.

Subjects of rights

The Minister of Childhood and Adolescence, Gladys Jiménez, also recalled that vaccination is mandatory for children five years of age and older and that it is up to health personnel to determine the priorities for its application, not to their parents or legal guardians.

“This is how minors with risk or predisposing factors have been prioritized by the Ministry of Health and the CCSS to receive the dose of the vaccine. In this context, parents in the exercise of their parental authority have the obligation to vaccinate their sons and daughters in a timely manner.

“All minors are subjects of rights and it is up to the family, society and the State that, in every decision, the best interest is deprived and that minors are not misused or put at risk. age when parental authority is exercised,” he said.

Currently, almost 90% of adolescents have received the first application of the covid-19 vaccine and 75.7% have received the second. In addition, rapid progress continues to be made with the protection of boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 12.

If fathers and mothers of families have doubts about the vaccination of their sons and daughters, they can make inquiries to the free line 1147, to WhatsApp 8989-1147, to the e-mail vacascovidhnn@ccss.sa.cr or to the telephone 2523-3838 ( Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.). These services are attended by doctors from the National Children’s Hospital.