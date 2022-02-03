Does it deserve so much attention? This Says Fidelity By Investing.com



Investing.com – The turmoil around the metaverse is raging as the technology that could make it (virtual) a reality draws ever closer and internet giants are betting heavily on its success. But is it for that? Is it something investors should pay attention to?

This time it could be different

We have seen it before. In 2003, an app called Second Life promised a new way of living virtually, using avatars to shop and socialize digitally. Although many big brands rushed to open virtual stores, Second Life never surpassed the million regular “inhabitants”.

More recently, video games like Fortnite and Roblox (NYSE:) have created metaverses for their online players and held virtual concerts with artists like Ariana Grande and Travis Scott that have drawn more attendees than live performances. And a Korean tech company already boasts hundreds of millions of metaverse users.

Facebook, which recently changed its name to Meta, is now developing its version of the metaverse. The question is whether the portal’s billions of users will adopt it. The current expectation, coupled with the sharp rise in virtual socializing due to the pandemic, suggests that it is a possibility. Allusions to the metaverse at company meetings have increased at a much faster rate than previous technology trends.

Facebook (NASDAQ:) hopes that the push to its metaverse will come from the merger of the digital and physical worlds. Instead of consuming the Internet through crystals, the metaverse will be accessed through high-tech virtual reality or augmented reality headsets that project realistic and interactive images onto our physical environment.

This world is “persistent”, that is, it continues to exist and develop even when no one is interacting with it. Virtual reality headsets already allow people to immerse themselves in the digital environment of games, but now augmented reality is taking it a step further, superimposing objects in the “real” world.

Because it is important? Because while the metaverse could slip into hype in the short term, we think in the long term it could very well be the future of mobile internet. Ten years ago, the Internet evolved from something people viewed through a web browser on their computer to an always-on mobile connection that was always with them. Now, the metaverse will see the mobile Internet leap out of people’s pockets into a digital layer that can enrich and improve the world around us.

The possibilities are endless. Consumers can use the viewers to teleport to the Olympics, swap what they see out their window for a Caribbean beach, or box with Mike Tyson. The metaverse will also bring the Internet of Things to life and could even issue its own money.

Back to reality

The potential could be impressive, but the technology needs to improve before the metaverse can be widely adopted. Augmented reality headsets need improvements in computing power, battery life, projectors, and frame design to be commercially viable, and this development will take time.

There are also ethical factors. Although Facebook is committed to making the Metaverse an open and diverse space, it is unclear how the Internet giants could work together to achieve this and whether the video game industry could turn around its troubled history of privacy. inclusivity. It is feared that the metaverse could help reinforce a two-tier system that excludes those without internet access, while its immersive nature means it could be even more addictive than 2D mobile apps.

Implications for Downstream Supply Chains

Therefore, caution. However, companies that manage to address these technology issues—and avoid getting sucked into ethical and regulatory dilemmas—could embark on a multi-decade growth trend.

Tech equipment companies will be the first to benefit if US giants launch branded augmented reality headsets over the next two to three years (Facebook has already launched one, but has more ambitious versions in development). The initial boost to revenue is likely to be slim at first, given that the headsets are expected to cost around $3,000 and will be out of reach for many. However, the integration of hardware and software should over time lead to higher valuation multiples in some companies.

Suppliers of key components, such as specific processors, sensors and display controllers, could be the first beneficiaries. Companies that make 3D sensors could see their valuations rise as headsets become less reliant on cameras, while companies that make processors for 3D graphics and the AI ​​engines needed to process data in real time could also see More attention. Any company that can solve problems associated with clear lenses would attract enormous attention.

Software and applications will likely develop in parallel with hardware and viewers as these products become more widely adopted. The companies that do it are probably in the best position to benefit from the metaverse (apps and platforms generally have higher margins than standard tech gear), followed by advertisers. Gaming platforms that have already expanded into the metaverse should start to see a bigger financial hit as the spending power of their younger audiences increases.

Asia could become a locomotive of the metaverse

American companies are not the only ones who want to be part of the metaverse. Several Chinese companies, such as Tencent (HK:), Netease and Baidu (NASDAQ:), are also taking an interest. Tencent is a shareholder in Epic Games, creators of Fortnite, which has its own 3D game engine and appears to be in a good position to create different ways for customers to move 2D activities (such as ordering food, buying tickets, taking out insurance or consult a doctor) to a 3D world. Despite the recent tightening of regulation in China, the government seems generally supportive of the development of the metaverse (although it is likely to impose restrictions on content for minors).

Meanwhile, a group of more than 400 Korean companies (Samsung (KS:) among them) has created the Korea Metaverse Alliance. And a Korean tech company already has 200 million metaverse users and 700,000 creators. Asia is also home to a large percentage of the manufacturers of components and headsets for virtual and augmented reality, meaning the region could become a locomotive for metaverse devices as these technologies develop and demand increases.

conclusion

Back to the question at the beginning: Should investors pay attention to the metaverse? “We think so, but maybe not immediately. It will take time for the technology to evolve, the costs to come down, and the metaverse to gain wide acceptance, but it seems that it has already gained much more momentum around the world (and among the big tech players). ) than previous incarnations. In the longer term, it could have a huge impact on businesses throughout the global technology supply chain, and eventually the rest of the 2D economy. The metaverse is not the next Internet. It is the future of the present”, concludes Fidelity.