Don Omar stops the show because the public did not know the song recorded with Romeo Santos

Don Omar stopped short. He couldn’t believe it. The Puerto Rican reggaeton singer was forced to stop a concert in Las Vegas because the public did not join in the song “Ella y yo”, which he popularized with the Dominican bachatero Romeo Santos.

The “King of reggaeton” unsuccessfully motivated “his subjects” during a presentation on January 29 at the Calibash Festival in Las Vegas.

While on stage, Don Omar stopped his presentation when he realized that the public did not know “Ella y yo”, the successful song he released with Romeo Santos in 2005.

Don Omar interpreted the theme and lowered the volume of the track so that the audience sang the verses at the top of their lungs. However, he was surprised when this did not happen and he did not stop the concert.

He then asked if he repeated the song, to which the public accepted and decided to perform it again. However, they did not chant it either, reported the Colombian newspaper El Heraldo.

“Romeo Santos, forgive them wherever you are,” said the artist, who was disappointed, El Heraldo noted.

After the unsuccessful interpretation of the song, the reggaeton player decided not to continue singing his success and prepared to interpret “Salió el sol”.

This unexpected moment was recorded on video and went viral on social networks.