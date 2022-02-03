Dr. Juan traveled to New York to consult our people and clarify their health doubts | Shows Wake Up America

read transcript

♪♪>> come on, let it be heard.celebrating 25 years sinceupper manhattan, peoplesteel.>> 25 years with “wake upaerial”.>> where are you from?>> Dominican.>> Dr. Juan arrived andpeople began to doqueries.>> look at this cynical in thehigh manhattan we areriding, what is the purposeour? help.Let’s start with the questions.>> a hug, what is thequestion?>> if there is any natural remedyagainst covid.>> natural remedy, let’s beresponsible, there is no remedynatural to prevent covid, nothere is a natural remedy forcure covid, and remedies formaintain a good systemimmunological as vitaminc, zinc, but for covidyou have to get vaccinated.raise your hand those who arevaccinated.very well, we have someone herewho is not vaccinated forconvince him right now.we respect your decision we are not goingto try to convince him.get vaccinated important, you have touse the ascara>> preventive medicine youYou said it’s important.>> in closed places usethe ascara, you have to use thecommon sense.>> I have cramps in my handsat night.>> why there is amuscle cramp?>> is a fast contraction ofthe muscles and quite strong.can happen because they are notconsuming enough water>> to happen by the cold,because he has arthritisrelax the muscles of themagnesium is very good.for arthritis you have to go downinflammation, you can useturmeric, everyone takes ityou left them>> does anyone have a questionace?>> after a hysterectomywhat is the time i canlift objects? I still don’tI have one year.}>> You’ve been over six months.>> I feel wonderful.>> so that people know,they removed the uterus, but…>> it was because of my stomachthey did the surgery.>> but it takes more than six monthsyou can’t exercise orlift heavy things? hishusband is telling her thathave to do things.>> is not related to that,it’s with work.>> what do you want me to tell yourchief?>> how many pounds can Ilift up?>> she wants to load the husbandand do the tiger jump.>> ask the question as it is.I think it’s been almost a yearyou can exercise, you canlift things up to 20pounds, but if you want me tosay something we tell you whatyou want.[aplausos]>> celebrating 25 years,we are here waiting for