Effective treatments for patients with rheumatoid arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis affects the lining of the joints and causes painful swelling.

José Rodríguez Santiago, rheumatologist.

The arthritis Rheumatoid arthritis (RA), being a systemic chronic inflammatory condition, affects the joints and has the potential to develop inflammation in the internal organs. Therefore, a series of recommendations were made regarding treatments for this painful condition of the joints.

In some cases, analgesics are used, such as paracetamol or acetaminophen as the first line of steroidal and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), depending on the degree of inflammation.

In case of going to steroids, these are indicated for short periods, as a bridge to start with modular non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs that can continue to be used as part of the treatment.

When talking about modulators, the condition of inflammation is to inhibit all the inflammatory cytokines produced by the immune system, where the body is attacked by the immune system itself, and they are used in order to modulate said inflammation.

This system is controlled with the first stage of traditional or synthetic modulators, which are three:

Methotrexate, standard drug for arthritis rheumatoid, Chloroquine and sulfasalazine.

These three medications have been the first step in RA modulation, alone or in combination, using two of them or all three, which is the so-called triple therapy that has been used in the world for years.

biological treatments

Tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors are a type of immune protein, also known as monoclonal antibodies, and are added to treatment when there is an incomplete response, for example to methotrexate.

Although any biological treatment can be used as monotherapy, it has been found to be more effective in combination with methotrexate.

There are five TNF inhibitors available so far and they are known to be an option that reduces inflammation and stops the progression of the disease.

If there is a therapeutic failure in any of the five, the alternative of substitution could be sought, because, although the molecules are not the same, the mechanism of action is similar, so it is appropriate and valid to replace it with another TNF inhibitor of the necrosis factor alpha tumor.

In the event of therapeutic failure with two of these drugs, alternatives from the same group should not be insisted on, but rather another mechanism of molecular action should be sought.

“Biologics can be monoclonal substances or antibodies, and these antibodies, as they are substances that are injected, only come through two routes, by vein or subcutaneously,” explained rheumatologist José Rodríguez Santiago.

JAK inhibitors

JAK inhibitor drugs block the altered immune response in inflammatory bowel disease, managing to reduce said inflammation and its effects

In this group we find four intracellular drugs, including three new substances, JAK 1 and 2 inhibitors; these inhibitors of this substance are the ones that carry the message to the nucleus so that it produces cytokines.

“If I inhibit that information so that it does not reach the nucleus, then the cells are not going to produce these destructive substances for the joints and inflammation of other tissues,” Rodríguez indicated.

This group of inhibitors are oral, not parenteral, and are considered to be modulating drugs. arthritis small cell rheumatoid, because they are tiny molecules that are inside the cell.

Their advantage is that they are oral and not parenteral, which means that their application is not intravenous, intramuscular or subcutaneous.

The specialist points out that in this case one should not go from the traditional modulator to the biological one, but rather a leap can be made to small cells, in order to see if a good therapeutic response is achieved without having to use injections.

“This is a great therapeutic advantage, to improve adherence to therapy in patients with arthritis rheumatoid,” stressed Dr. Rodríguez Santiago.

There are several alternatives on the market that every day offer the patient better treatment options. For Dr. Rodríguez Santiago, during his interview with MSP, a better disposition to treatment is notable when it is injectable for the patient who forgets the pills, so that it is preferable that you visit the doctor and receive your injection. On the contrary, if the patient is young, does not want to be tied to weekly injections, it is preferable to manage the treatment with pills, which do not require refrigeration or medical visits, but it is essential to emphasize the importance of adherence to treatment and medical monitoring .

Risk factor’s

In rheumatology there is no talk of a cure, but they are medications that are used to stop the inflammatory process and have the benefit of stopping the progress of the disease.

“The earlier the therapeutic intervention begins, the better the clinical responses. When a drug is given that is going to modulate the immune system, it must be established and known that the immune system is going to be modulated, so it is possible that a higher incidence of infections, so some precautions must be taken to avoid them,” he explained.

Spontaneous remissions in arthritis rheumatoid arthritis are very low in incidence, they occur very rarely, therefore, you should always seek to have the patient under review and treatment, in the face of a disease that is controlled, but not cured, just as diabetes is not cured, nor is it cured. hypertension.

“If there is a patient who has a high probability of developing neoplasia, he or she may be taking these medicines, since some cases have been reported in studies and this should be part of the precautions that must be taken, since pulmonary embolism can occur. and thrombosis of deep veins of the legs,” added the doctor.

Although there are few cases, these precautions should be considered, so it is necessary to constantly check how the white blood cells, platelets and hemoglobin are, because this can be altered especially with the new small molecule medicines.

Given the use of medications to curb the effects produced by the arthritis rheumatoid, special attention should be paid to patients with other pathologies such as hypertensive, diabetic or hypothyroid patients, paying special attention to the metabolic part and, if necessary, accompanying other specialists, whether cardiologists, endocrinologists or a network multidisciplinary management.