Egan Bernal continues to recover at the Sabana Clinic and this Tuesday the doctors warned that it will be underwent surgery at the level of the cervical spine.

“After advancing in the recovery of the systems involved in his polytrauma (musculoskeletal, respiratory, hemodynamic and neurological systems), new diagnostic images were performed and it was defined, in an interdisciplinary manner, that the patient will undergo surgery at the level of the cervical spine,” the clinic said in a statement.

The Colombian cyclist from the Ineos team entered the clinic, after suffering a strong accident when colliding with a bus while doing his training.

Surgery, Wednesday after noon

“This intervention will favor his rehabilitation process. This intervention will take place tomorrow (Wednesday), after noon,” the doctors explained.

Bernal has received the support of the majority of members of the international lot, from the very day of the event.

“We advance together with the patient in all their recovery processes, confident

in his speedy recovery. We will be reporting the post-operative evolution of the

athlete at the time the procedure is completed,” the statement concluded.

Egan Bernal will have another operation to continue his recovery. It will be a surgery at the level of the cervical spine. ➡️ Juan Guillermo Ortiz, CEO of the Savannah University Clinic. pic.twitter.com/vV7mOC9GOH – Juan Sebastián Navarrete V. (@juanse_91) February 1, 2022

