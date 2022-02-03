you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Egan Bernal will have to undergo surgery after the accident with a bus.
Egan Bernal will have to undergo surgery after the accident against a bus.
The Colombian advances in his recovery at the clinic.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
February 02, 2022, 06:36 AM
Egan Bernal continues to recover at the Sabana Clinic and this Tuesday the doctors warned that it will be underwent surgery at the level of the cervical spine.
“After advancing in the recovery of the systems involved in his polytrauma (musculoskeletal, respiratory, hemodynamic and neurological systems), new diagnostic images were performed and it was defined, in an interdisciplinary manner, that the patient will undergo surgery at the level of the cervical spine,” the clinic said in a statement.
It may interest you: (Egan Bernal: harsh message from Chris Froome)
The Colombian cyclist from the Ineos team entered the clinic, after suffering a strong accident when colliding with a bus while doing his training.
Surgery, Wednesday after noon
“This intervention will favor his rehabilitation process. This intervention will take place tomorrow (Wednesday), after noon,” the doctors explained.
Bernal has received the support of the majority of members of the international lot, from the very day of the event.
“We advance together with the patient in all their recovery processes, confident
in his speedy recovery. We will be reporting the post-operative evolution of the
athlete at the time the procedure is completed,” the statement concluded.
Egan Bernal will have another operation to continue his recovery.
It will be a surgery at the level of the cervical spine.
➡️ Juan Guillermo Ortiz, CEO of the Savannah University Clinic. pic.twitter.com/vV7mOC9GOH
– Juan Sebastián Navarrete V. (@juanse_91) February 1, 2022
It may interest you: (The Vuelta a la Comunidad Valenciana starts with two Colombians)
sports
February 02, 2022, 06:36 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.