El Salvador Is a Great Experiment for Bitcoin Micropayments: Jack Dorsey

Key facts: Jack Dorsey spoke with Michael Saylor at the Bitcoin For Corporations virtual event.

According to Dorsey, Meta should have been dedicated to Bitcoin instead of the failed stablecoin project.

Bitcoin’s Lightning Network (LN) streamlines micropayments, but its benefits don’t stop there. It also allows greater accessibility of the first cryptocurrency on the market, while improving its usefulness for merchants, companies and consumers.

So suggests Jack Dorsey, CEO of Block, founder of Twitter, and bitcoin (BTC) enthusiast. He celebrates that the layer two solution is an open and transparent network, which —like the main network— allows anyone to make payments without having to notify the State.

“Not necessarily speed is the most important thing in Lightning, but the fact that, for example, I can turn on a miner at home, transfer the bitcoins to the Slush Pool, wait for the funds to be sent to my wallet, and then go out and buy a taco,” Dorsey explained, during an interview with MicroStrategy CEO and fellow bitcoin enthusiast Michael Saylor. “That changes everything. I didn’t go through a bank, or the government. I went through a calculation and the resolution of an enormously complex puzzle, “he added.

The good thing is that this puzzle, as he called it, is that “it is self-regulated, on an open network, with an open protocol.”

I think Lightning makes Bitcoin even more accessible, especially for sellers. It certainly makes it more convenient for people because they don’t have to wait for a transaction time and we have the opportunity to see a large scale experiment in El Salvador. Jack Dorsey, CEO of Block.

The director clarifies that, via LN, much will be learned and improved to Bitcoin, through the concept of an open monetary system. “And I think there are going to be lessons that are going to be very important as we continue to scale this around the world,” he added.

According to Dorsey, Bitcoin is capable, deliberate and predictable. In addition, it has received “a lot of blows”, especially from some traditional media outlets, which criticize, for example, the delay in processing transactions (which coincidentally solves LN).

“But slow things tend to last and tend to be much more predictable in terms of direction. They tend to be much safer. They tend to have much better uptime and usability than anything else,” he argued.

Saylor (left) and Dorsey (right) met at the virtual Bitcoin For Corporations conference on Tuesday, February 1. / Source: YouTube-Bitcoin For Corporations.

tbDEX, a fact

Dorsey spoke in the interview with Saylor about his company’s projects and confirmed what CriptoNoticias reported three months ago: that the former CEO of Twitter plans to launch a decentralized bitcoin exchange.

“TbDEX is a platform for Bitcoin, specifically a distributed exchange to allow more people to get on BTC in a way that current models don’t really allow,” he explained.

He specified that this exchange will make it easier for developers, creating on-ramps from fiat money to bitcoin (and vice versa). “And once people are in, then we will launch tools to further empower them in this economy,” he noted.

Facebook wasted time, says Dorsey

At the interview, Dorsey also dedicated himself to talking about Facebook (current Meta)a company that, in his opinion, wasted a lot of time and effort in the failed attempt to launch its own stable coin and whose intellectual property was sold for USD 200 million.

For the specialist Mark Zuckerberg’s company should have been dedicated to Bitcoin and find ways to increase its accessibility.

“This whole thing with Libra and then Diem… I think there are a lot of lessons there. I hope they learned a lot, but I think there was a lot of wasted time and effort,” Dorsey said.

Saylor and Dorsey agreed on the benefits of bitcoin as a currency and an asset of exchange. / Source: Press release.

For him, the two or three years that were spent trying to develop that stablecoin could have been invested in some development related to Bitcoin. For this reason, he requested that large corporations, such as Meta, focus on cryptocurrency.

In fact, it seems that Zuckerberg is on his way to focus on bitcoin. We recently reported in CriptoNoticias that, in Brazil, Meta had cited BTC in a project that, among other things, brings up a digital wallet with support for the original cryptocurrency.