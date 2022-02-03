El Salvador vs. Canada (0-2): summary, goals, statistics and the best of the match for Day 11 of the Concacaf Qatar 2022 Qualifying | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL

Canada, the country of ice hockey, was left this Wednesday with a stamp on its visa for the World Cup in Qatar by defeating in San Salvador by 0-2 the selection of The Savior. Turkish Besiktas midfielder Atiba Hutchinson scored this Wednesday at the age of 38 one of the most transcendental goals of his career as the Canucks thus consolidated their position as the absolute leader of the concacaf qualifiers with 25 points out of 33 possible.

When the game seemed judged, the French Lille striker Jonathan David appeared in the 93rd minute to consolidate the advantage.

Canada is followed by 4 points in the standings, followed by the United States team, which on Wednesday thrashed the bottom team from Honduras 3-0 in Saint Paul. The Salvadorans were parked in the penultimate position with 9 integers.

The curtain on the octagonal final of Concacaf will fall in three days in March, on the 24th, 27th and 30th. for the El Salvador team until Hutchinson and David showed up to put things in order.

The twelfth day of the Concacaf qualifiers, which can certify Canada’s early classification, as happened for the first time in the distant World Cup in Mexico’86, will be played on March 24. The Reds will visit Costa Rica.

That same day the Salvadorans, who announced on Wednesday that they would not appear for the match at the Cuscatlán stadium due to differences with the federation over the payment of prizes, will visit the penultimate team, Jamaica.

EFE Information

El Salvador vs. Canada: minute by minute

Even with the dream of obtaining a ticket for the World Cup in Qatar, the selection of The Savior will receive Canada, comfortable leader of the table and who is close to securing his qualification for the World Cup event.

The ‘Selecta’, who won 2-0 over Honduras in their previous appearance, still has a chance of reaching the playoffs, although it depends on what the teams from Panama, Jamaica and Costa Rica do in their respective matches.

The El Salvador team, led by Salvadoran-American coach Hugo Pérez, achieved a result against Honduras that gives them a shred of hope ahead of the intercontinental playoffs to fight for one of the two places for the 2022 World Cup.

Those led by Pérez have 9 points, 8 less than Panama (17), 4 less than Costa Rica (13), and are only 2 units ahead of Jamaica (7). If they achieve a victory against Canada, El Salvador would also have to look for a positive result against Jamaica as a visitor and against Costa Rica at home.

At the moment, the Salvadorans are concentrating on Canada, a team that scored 3 goals in September 2021. The Canadian team, which arrives in Salvadoran lands this Tuesday, is the only one that has not lost any game in the octagonal and is the leader with 22 points, followed by the United States (18) and Mexico (18).

El Salvador vs. Canada: history

Canada 3-0 El Salvador | 2021

Canada 0-1 El Salvador | 2017

Canada 3-1 El Salvador | 2016

El Salvador 0-0 Canada | 2015

El Salvador 0-0 Canada | 2015

El Salvador 0-1 Canada | 2009

El Salvador 4-1 Canada | 1997

Canada 0-0 El Salvador | 1997

El Salvador 0-2 Canada | nineteen ninety six

Canada 1-0 El Salvador | nineteen ninety six

El Salvador vs. Canada: probable alignments

The Savior: Mario González, Alexander Larín, Eriq Zavaleta, Bryan Tamacas, Narciso Orellana, Eduardo Vigil, Darwin Cerén, Bryan Landaverde, Nelson Bonilla, Christian Gil and Enrico Dueñas. DT: Hugo Perez.

Mario González, Alexander Larín, Eriq Zavaleta, Bryan Tamacas, Narciso Orellana, Eduardo Vigil, Darwin Cerén, Bryan Landaverde, Nelson Bonilla, Christian Gil and Enrico Dueñas. DT: Hugo Perez. Canada: Milan Borjan, Alistair Johnston, Steven Vitória, Kamal Miller, Tajon Buchanan, Liam Fraser, Richie Laryea, Samuel Adekugbe, Junior Hoilett, Ike Ugbo, and Jonathan Osorio. DT: John Herdman.

