El Salvador vs. Canada: What fines or sanctions would the ‘Selecta’ have suffered if they did not play?

Just hours before the El Salvador vs. Canada match is played, corresponding to the 2022 Concacaf World Cup qualifiers, “Selecta” players surprised by releasing a statement in which they threatened not to appear this Wednesday at the Cuscatlán Stadium, the venue for the match against Canada.

The reason was in the form of a protest because they felt that the FESFUT had disrespected them after informing them that they were not going to be awarded the prizes stipulated in September, a situation that was denied by the president of the federation, Hugo Carrillo, at a press conference.

But nevertheless, just minutes after said statement, the footballers released another statement in which they pointed out that for the country’s fansfor the families and for the pride they were going to appear in the field tonight to look for the three units before the leader of the Octagonal Final of the Concacaf.

What would have happened if the match had not been played?

According to the 2022 FIFA World Cup regulations, there were many sanctions that the Salvadoran team could have faced. in case tonight’s meeting had not taken place on Central American soil.

In article 5 of said regulations, FIFA stipulates that it is mandatory to play all the matches of the World Cup qualifiers; and in section 2 It is mentioned that if a federation withdraws from the World Cup process, it will receive a fine of 43 thousand dollars.

Another sanction that the ‘Selecta’ could have faced is the loss of the three points on the desk, as stipulated in the FIFA Disciplinary Code, in addition to a fine of 10 thousand dollars to the Federation.

Finally, according to section 5 of the fifth article of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Regulations, FESFUT would have had to pay the Canadian Soccer Association the expenses for having made the trip to play this game.