Elon Musk’s lawyer claims his intention to privatize Tesla with the support of Saudi Arabia was “totally truthful”

The tycoon is facing a class action lawsuit from shareholders for a tweet published in 2018 in which he announced that he was “considering going public” to the company.

The tweet published by Elon Musk in August 2018 about his intention to privatize Tesla was “totally truthful” and investors who claim that it was a fraudulent message are wrong, said the lawyer for the CEO of the electric car manufacturer, quoted by Bloomberg.

During a hearing held Tuesday in a California court for a joint lawsuit filed by Tesla shareholders, attorney Alex Spiro said that the claim in Elon Musk’s August 7, 2018 tweet announcing that he “was considering going public“to his company, was true.

“Musk was considering privatize Tesla at $420 the action. Funding was secured. There was support from investors,” Spiro assured. In addition, he indicated that the sovereign wealth fund of saudi arabia had agreed to support the initiative to privatize the company.

Financing “was secured”

said tweet fueled stock volatility of Tesla and led the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to sue Musk for fraud. The shareholders of the electric car manufacturer also filed a joint lawsuit against the businessman, arguing that the publication caused sudden changes in the price of the titles, causing huge losses.

According to the SEC, Musk never discussed a private transaction at $420 a share with no potential source of financing or reached an agreement with the investors. The tycoon and Tesla agreed with the regulatory agency to pay $40 million in fines. For their part, the shareholders are seeking to have the court classify said tweet as false statements.

The trial is scheduled to start on May 31 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for March. Musk not only firmly believed that the funding was secured when he posted the tweet, it was actually secured” by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, Spiro said.