Enrique Guzmán remembers romance with Angélica María

Enrique Guzmán / Mexico Agency

Enrique Guzmán publicly reappeared in the program Today to celebrate his 79th birthday, be honored and remember some anecdotes of his artistic career.

Remembering the beautiful women with whom he had the opportunity to collaborate, including Rocío Dúrcal and Angelica María, the interpreter did not hesitate to state that he liked both artists, but could not have an affair with them.

Remembering his work with Angélica Vale’s mother, the singer said with a big smile to the conductors: “that (train) hasn’t left me yet, that one is still missing […] not yet, are you waiting for me? …. (my wife) will give me permission.”

Minutes later, Angélica María contacted the forum to chat with Alejandra Guzmán’s father, congratulate him on his birthday and remember some moments they lived together, hinting that they were more than friends.

“Then I tied him up and we were boyfriends,” said the actress, to the surprise of the drivers, so Enrique commented: “I’m a gentleman, I didn’t grab anything.” Angélica immediately added: “with a sweaty hand.” As for him, Guzmán said: “You always say that, but I never grabbed your hidden parts, I never touched your hidden parts.”

Finally, the artist stressed that their courtship was innocent because the two were “very young”. “She would kiss me, and she was going to take it out on the other girls, and I wasn’t counting on that”, she concluded smiling.

Angélica María with Enrique Guzmán / Courtesy

After the link with the so-called “Bride of Mexico”, Paul Stanley wanted to know more details of Don Enrique’s relationship with Angélica, but he was reluctant to talk about it and stated:

“Shut your mouth too!… We are very respectful people, and the truth is that the only woman I have ever loved in my life was my mother, and not that much…”.

On the other hand, upon leaving the Televisa facilities, the singer was congratulated by the press that was present in the place, so, when asked about his birthday wish, Enrique commented: “see how my children grow and that they love me well, that they are healthy”

Continue reading the story

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

ON VIDEO: The incredible transformations to play Mexican legends on TV