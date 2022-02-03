Executive Power formalizes request for financial audit to Punta Catalina by the Chamber of Accounts

The legal consultant of the Executive Branch, Antoliano Peralta, formalized the request for a financial audit to be carried out on the Thermoelectric Power Plant Catalina Point by the Chamber of Accounts.

Peralta personally attended the headquarters of the supervisory body to deposit the request and the statement sent by President Luis Abinader, who had advanced in his speech last Sunday that he would ask the Chamber of Accounts for said audit, with which he seeks to determine the actual plant cost.

“The Dominican Government is receiving the results of the technical audit carried out on the Punta Catalina Thermoelectric Power Plant by the US firm Sargent & Lundy, successful bidder through a prior public bidding process. Therefore, having fulfilled that preceding requirement, in exercise of the powers that I am conferred by the Constitution and the laws of the Dominican Republic, we are requesting that honorable Chamber of Accounts to carry out a financial audit on said asset, which covers until December 31, 2021”, expresses the communication signed by Abinader and read by entirely by Peralta.

In the request, the president requires the Chamber of Accounts “to carry out the rigorous procedures” to determine the cost of the construction of the work.

About the position shown by the coordinator of Citizen Participation, Leidy Blanco, that in her opinion a forensic audit should be carried out instead of a financial one; the Consultant reported that it would be taken into consideration.

Peralta also added that so far there is no information on when the audit will begin, but that the government has the “presupposition” that the Chamber of Accounts has the human and financial resources to carry it out.

None of the members of the Chamber of Accounts plenary accompanied Peralta in his appearance before the media and despite the insistence of reporters from this newspaper, his reaction could not be obtained.

Below is the full statement deposited by the Executive Power in the Chamber of Accounts:

To: Janel Andres Ramirez Sanchez

President and other members of the Chamber of Accounts

His office.

Subject: Request for a financial audit of the Punta Catalina Thermoelectric Power Plant and determination of the financial cost.

Distinguished members:

The Dominican Government is receiving the results of the technical audit carried out on the Punta Catalina Thermoelectric Power Plant by the US firm Sargent & Lundy, awarded through a prior public bidding process.

Therefore, having complied with that preceding requirement, in exercise of the powers conferred on me by the Constitution and the laws of the Dominican Republic, we are requesting that honorable Chamber of Accounts carry out a financial audit of said asset, covering until 31 December 2021.

At the same time, we require them to carry out the rigorous procedures in order to determine the financial cost that the construction of the aforementioned work meant for the Dominican State.

This request responds to the line assumed by this government in the sense of complying with and enforcing the principles of transparency, publicity and legality, provided for in article 138 of the Constitution of the Republic as guiding the actions of the Public Administration.

We hope that this external control body of public resources accepts the request that we make of it.

GOD, COUNTRY AND FREEDOM

LOUIS ABINADER