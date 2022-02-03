Faitelson criticizes the United States for scheduling the game against Honduras in conditions not suitable for soccer

Minnesota, United States.

The United States Soccer Federation has come under fire for its decision to schedule the game against Honduras to be played in unsuitable conditions for soccer. The duel on day 11 of the Concacaf qualifier for the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be played at the Allianz Field stadium in the cold of Minnesota, with a temperature of -20 degrees Celsius. One of the first to express himself was the coach of the Honduran National Team, Hernan ‘Bolillo’ Gomez, who struck against the United States. “It’s not normal, it’s inconceivable that a powerful (like the United States) in every way brings you here to play a game and get a result,” he said. Now, who has criticized this US decision is the renowned Mexican journalist David Faitelson of ESPN, who regrets that the organizers allow this type of thing.

“Concacaf should ban games from taking place under today’s extreme conditions in Minnesota. The most important thing is the footballer’s health. And I think US Soccer doesn’t need that to beat its rivals on the field. A disgrace,” Faitelson wrote on his Twitter. “A PATHETIC DECISION” Another ESPN member, former Scottish soccer player Craig Burley, was upset and lashed out at the Americans. “That is another sign of a pathetic decision. The United States is a large population, but a small football mentality, ”he commented in his intervention. Burley, a World Cup player with Scotland in France-1998 and a former Chelsea player, went on to say: “You are a player. You must play in the best possible conditions. I want to play in the best stadium, on the best field. And then what can happen, happens. If these players, and many of them are young, if they are and will be as good as they say, you give them the best platforms where they can show their talent.