Falling asleep as a princess, waking up as a queen: the vital turnaround of Elizabeth II in Kenya

Princess Elizabeth was deep in the Kenyan jungle on a unique adventure, watching wildlife from the treetops, when her father passed away and she became queen overnight.

The world woke up on February 6, 1952 with the death of George VI, who succumbed to lung cancer overnight at the royal residence of Sandringham in Norfolk.

His 25-year-old daughter and heir to the throne did not hear the news until later, when she could be located thousands of miles from home in the jungle of the Aberdare Mountains.

Kenya, then a former British colony, was the first stop on the Commonwealth tour Elizabeth II had embarked on with her husband, Prince Philip, to stand in for her ailing father.

The royal couple took a night off from their official commitments to watch animals from a treetop cabin deep in the jungle. It was during that night at the Treetops Hotel that the king passed away and the princess became queen.

“For the first time in the history of the world, a young girl climbed a tree one day as a princess and, after having what she described as her most exciting experience, came down the tree the next day as a queen,” she would have written in the book. of visits Jim Corbett, naturalist and hunter who accompanied Isabel and Felipe that day.

“The most wonderful experience”

Although it was not until after leaving the cottage that the Duke of Edinburgh passed the news to his wife, the story took hold and the hotel became the place where a princess became queen.

First opened in 1932 as a lodging for wealthy and intrepid visitors, Treetops was perched on a massive fig tree overlooking a pool of water. At that time there was nothing like that.

A private hideaway among branches in the remote African bush, Treetops offered the elite an opportunity to encounter wildlife up close and in safety.

Isabel and Felipe wrote a list with the animals they saw. That sheet of paper is still framed in the hotel today.

Large herds of elephants, numbering “about 40”, were seen on the raft, along with baboons and antelope.

Also “rhinos all night” and “in the morning, two bulls fighting”, reads that list dated February 5 and 6 and signed by the princes.

An aide to the royal couple, tasked with writing and thanking the hotel owners for their stay, described a “tremendous experience of seeing wild game in its natural environment” and a day and night “packed with interest”.

“I am quite sure that this is one of the most wonderful experiences that the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh have ever had,” reads the letter also framed in Treetops and dated February 8, 1952.

forgotten memories

Two years after the historic visit, the hotel burned down in what was rumored to be an attack by anti-colonial Mau Mau rebels.

A new and much larger hotel was built on raised wooden supports on the opposite side of the raft from the original location, where it still stands today.

The royal visit and the accompanying legend have made it one of the most famous hotels in the world.

Well-heeled guests can spend the night in the Princess Elizabeth Suite, read memorabilia from the royal visit in the dining room, or gaze at a portrait of the queen placed between the tusks of an elephant shot by hunters in the 1960s.

Isabel and Felipe returned in 1983 to a very changed Treetops compared to 31 years before. The couple had also changed: safari clothes were replaced by an elegant knee-length dress for the queen and a blazer and tie for the Duke of Edinburgh.

For many years, a plaque remembered the place where they spent the night the princess became queen. But now there is no trace of it, stored in a warehouse when Treetops closed its doors at the beginning of the pandemic.

Two years later, with the queen preparing to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, it remains closed like a faded icon of a bygone age.