Family of stylist killed with Jenni Rivera in plane crash issues warning to Jacqie for compensation | Famous

Sister of Jenni Rivera’s stylist claims the Riveras
Cristina Sánchez reiterated in a new interview for ‘First Hand’ that while Rosie Rivera was in charge of Jenni’s two companies, she did not respond to her request to be compensated for the death of the late singer’s stylist.
“But they have always forgotten the dreams that others had, the team that was with Jenni,” he said, ” Rosie never, ever wanted to talk to us.never answered emails and it is time for them to respond, for them to show their faces and see the situation we are in”.
“It’s been years of looking for them, it’s been years of waiting for them to actually respond with what they should do,” he argued, “we’ve had a lot of patience.”
The relatives of the victims sued the airline and the authorities ruled that it should be paid 10 million dollars for every person who lost their life. However, the necessary measures were not taken and the company disappeared.
At the end of last January, Cristina Sánchez told TVyNovelas that the Riveras allegedly did not even support them with funeral expenses.
“Gigi” died along with Jenni, as well as the make-up artist Jacob Yebale, the lawyer Mario Macías, the publicist Arturo Rivera and two pilots. It is unknown if Jenni Rivera Enterprises, one of the companies that Rosie presided over, has any responsibility with her Mexican collaborators, according to Mexican law.
The stylist’s family has not clarified whether he was hired in Mexico and, if so, what type of contract he had and how long he worked with her.
Jenni Rivera’s hairstylist’s lawyer calls Jacqie
Now what companies are chaired by Jacqieone of the three daughters of Jenni Rivera, the lawyer for the ‘Gigi’ Sánchez family asks her to attend to the case and respond unlike her aunt Rosie.
“For Jacqie, of whom we have reference that she is a little more human, that she knows that we as lawyers we are not going to restno matter what has to happen and as long as it takes until we get justice done,” Alejandro Jiménez warned.
“We are talking about a purely work-related accident. No one has been held responsible for this,” he alleged, “we are not going to stop”.
He announced that they are willing to become “a stone in the shoe” for Jacqie Rivera if you don’t answer: “We want to do it on the friendly side: to go to the goodness and tessura of a human being, but if not, they will listen to us”.