FOCUS – Former Punta Catalina Administrator Refutes Sargent & Lundy Audit

Lhe American company Sargent & Lundy prepared a technical audit of the Punta Catalina Thermoelectric Power Plant, whose preliminary results have been published by the doyen of the national press. It is strange that a company with the experience and reputation of Sargent & Lundy has not discussed these results or preliminary findings with the Construction Consortium or with the technical team of the CDEEE -which includes the century-old American firm Stanley Consultants as the company’s engineer- , responsible for following up on the construction of that powerful power plant. If it had, I am sure that the incorrect and ambiguous statements made in that report would not have occurred.

Before clarifying the three negative findings presented in the technical audit, it should be noted that, since May 2020, the two Punta Catalina units have been the main source of electricity in the Dominican Republic. Having said that, I will comment on positive findings that are not mentioned in what is published about the technical audit.

The most important thing is that the plant that was contracted, in terms of generation capacity and efficiency, was the one that was built. This fact had already been confirmed, through a communication sent to the CDEEE on June 26, 2020, by the American company McHale, which carried out the performance tests of the two Punta Catalina units. That letter indicated that the contracted net capacity was 337.4 MW for each unit, but the result was that the net capacity of Unit 1 is 345.6 MW and that of Unit 2 is 347.7 MW. This makes it possible to reject the criticisms made by the current authorities, before and after August 2020, when they stated that the net capacity was 10 MW less than what was contracted. The truth is that the units are larger than what was contracted and paid for by the CDEEE.

conveyor belt

According to the note published in Listín Diario, the technical audit indicates that “the plant is experiencing recurring failures of the belt in the tubular conveyor after each ship unloading operation.” And it is stated: “It is not clear what is the cause of this problem, since it could be a series of factors that cannot be speculated on, but cannot be determined solely by review of documents.”

That means that Sargent & Lundy, despite having an audit contract of two million dollars, was limited to seeing only the documents provided by the current administration of Punta Catalina. If that company had done their homework correctly, they would have found that the coal conveyor belt works fine as long as it is properly maintained. In addition, it would have been able to verify that the operation of the plant has never been affected by the work of that belt.

A good technical audit would have evaluated what is the operation and maintenance program that is currently being executed, which would have allowed it to categorically conclude that the failures that could be occurring are explained -unambiguously- by the absence of optimal preventive maintenance. In the report that I delivered to the current authorities in August 2020, I recommended that the contracting process for maintenance services be concluded with manufacturers of the main equipment, among which I included ONT-Bedeschi, which is the Italian firm that built that coal transportation system. That maintenance contract was not carried out.

bridge pilings

According to the note written by Listín Diario, the Sargent & Lundy report “contains photographs that try to demonstrate the corrosion of the unloading dock piles.” Unfortunately, as Sargent & Lundy acknowledges, during their visit to the plant “they were unable to determine if the SA system installed on the piles below the water level, [es] as designed.” If the auditors had been given all the available documentation on the subject of the bridge piles, in particular report No. 6222-AZ-RT-800040 of January 23, 2020, they would have realized that the subject of the Corrosion was extensively debated by the Consortium technicians and the CDEEE technical team, making it clear that the piles are made of reinforced concrete with an additional external steel cover, whose part that remains outside the sea corrodes, for which a thickness of steel compatible with the useful life of that work and with the rate of corrosion of that metal. Below sea level, the piles have cathodic protection, being designed and installed with sacrificial anodes. Any engineer with some experience in that type of construction knows this. Specifically, the report of the study carried out on the piles in January 2020 indicates: “The results showed that the sacrificial steel lasts significantly longer than the useful life of the design of the structure, even without being structural, and that this concept is more efficient than coating protection [de los pilotes].” And he adds that report: “The measurements and inspections carried out also confirm the effectiveness and correctness of the design criteria and corrosion parameters.” Despite having this information and with the objective of carrying out maintenance operations on the piles, in an intense negotiation between the CDEEE and the construction Consortium, it was possible to reduce the cost of the contract by 600 thousand dollars in favor of the CDEEE. Those resources are available for the maintenance of the bridge pilings. It’s a shame Sargent & Lundy didn’t have access to that kind of information.

Tests and emissions

According to the preliminary audit report, it is indicated that “unit 2 of the coal-fired plants did not undergo an official performance test, and that only a report of preliminary results of the pre-test is available.” And it concludes in a non-rigorous way: “In the opinion of the consulting firm, the guarantees of unit 2 have not been adequately demonstrated.”

It is a pity that the auditors have not been provided with information on the evolution of events, conditioned by the covid-19 pandemic, nor have they been explained the set of agreements reached in the course of carrying out the acceptance tests. and performance of Unit 2.

The official tests and the pre-tests are exactly the same, which could have been explained to Sargent & Lundy if they had met with the CDEEE technical team, which was in charge of monitoring the construction of Punta Catalina. The tests that the auditor calls official are additional and are used to average the results that are placed in the report. If the variance of those results is minimal, as it was in the case of Unit 1, the extra information provided by these additional tests does not change the final result.

It should be noted that the acceptance and performance tests of Unit 2 began with the pre-test, successfully executed on March 10, 2020, when covid-19 had begun to hit the world. The three official tests could not continue because the personnel of the international suppliers, including McHale’s team, had been instructed to leave the country. In consideration of the comparability of the execution conditions of the pretests and the official tests; that the pre-test results of Unit 2 were similar to those obtained by Unit 1; and that the ASME PTC46 Code permitted it, the parties agreed to accept the results of the pre-test as the official result. Only the validation with test instruments of the dust emission measurements remained pending, which were carried out during the pre-test phase with the online instruments (CEMS). In communication CDEEE-IN-2020-004427, dated April 24, 2020, it was agreed that, as soon as flights between the Dominican Republic and the United States were normalized, McHale personnel would carry out the particulate (dust) tests of unit 2.

Based on the results obtained, on June 26, 2020, McHale categorically concluded on the performance of Punta Catalina: “The results of the tests prepared on the basis of the ASME Performance Test Code 46, General Plant Performance , have shown that Units 1 and 2 of Punta Catalina have complied with the guaranteed parameters in terms of Net Power Production, Net Thermal Performance and Emissions in accordance with the requirements of the Contract.” And it is added that these tests were carried out with the presence of representatives of General Electric, Babcok & Wilcox and Hamon, who confirmed that their sub-systems were operating satisfactorily and ready for testing.” On July 29, 2020, the remaining dust emission tests were carried out, ratifying the results obtained in the pre-test and confirming that these emissions are below what is established in the contract.

I hope that, as soon as possible, Sargent & Lundy, in compliance with the regulations of good auditing practices, will meet with the CDEEE technicians, in charge of monitoring the construction of this project, so that they can receive the information that would allow them to prepare a final report without imperfections or severe ambiguities.

Lastly, I want to reiterate that it is extremely important that the necessary measures be taken to improve the operation and maintenance of Punta Catalina. It would be helpful if Sargent & Lundy made recommendations on this matter.