FOLLOW HERE, Mexico vs. Panama LIVE ONLINE LIVE via TUDN, TV Azteca, Channel 5 and STAR Plus: watch broadcast and channels of the match for Concacaf Qualifiers | Lineups | VIDEO LINKS | MEXICO

Impossible to miss it TODAY, Mexico vs. Panama are measured LIVE and DIRECT this Wednesday, February 2, within the framework of the date 11 of the Qualifying for Qatar 2022. The meeting will take place at the Azteca Stadium and will start at 10:00 p.m. (Peruvian time) and 9:00 p.m. (local time). Follow the broadcast of the game on the signals of TV Azteca, TUDN, Channel 5 (Televisa), ESPN and NEX for all Latin American countries. You can also get hooked on the social networks of both squads to find out all the details of the match.

depor.com offers you the most complete minute by minute of all with goals, yellow cards, red cards and other incidents. Also get hooked on the transmission and narration of the Twitter profiles of Mexico Y Panama. To watch football live like this match, you have different alternatives for streaming services and TV channels that we will present below.

Mexico vs. Panama: alignments and incidents

The actions will take place at the Azteca Stadium and Salvadoran referee Iván Arcides Barton will be in charge of dispensing justice. For now, the table of positions has Mexico in third place, with direct access to the World Cup, adding 18 points; while Panama is in fourth place, with 17 units, in the playoff zone.

Mexico vs. Panama: schedules

Mexico – 9.00 pm

Peru – 10.00 p.m.

– 10.00 p.m. Panama – 10.00 pm

Ecuador – 10.00 p.m.

– 10.00 p.m. Colombia – 10.00 pm

bolivia – 11.00 p.m.

– 11.00 p.m. Venezuela – 11.00 pm

Argentina – 12.00 a.m. (Thursday, January 3)

– 12.00 a.m. (Thursday, January 3) Chile – 12.00 am (Thursday, January 3)

Uruguay – 12.00 a.m. (Thursday, January 3)

– 12.00 a.m. (Thursday, January 3) Brazil – 12.00 am (Thursday, January 3)

Paraguay – 12.00 a.m. (Thursday, January 3)

– 12.00 a.m. (Thursday, January 3) Spain – 4.00 am (Thursday, January 3)

The performance of the Mexican team has been falling in recent days and the situation sparked criticism against coach Gerardo Martino. During the current triple date, those led by the Argentine coach did not show a good performance in the 2-1 victory over Jamaica, which took place towards the end, after coming back.

After that, the ‘Tri’, at home, could not get out of the 0-0 draw against Costa Rica, a result that complicates the options of a direct qualification for the World Cup. If he falls to the Panamanian team, the Mexican representative will end up in the fearsome international playoff zone. Without a doubt, the objective is to avoid that circumstance.

Due to the great need for victory, the DT will opt for an offensive eleven, which will include Raúl Jiménez. The Wolves striker had muscle problems and did not play the previous two dates, but he is already recovered and will take the place of Rogelio Funes Mori. Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano is also a fixture, while Andrés Guardado and Héctor Herrera are fighting for a place in the eleven.

On what channel to watch Mexico vs. Panama?

Argentina: Star+, ESPN3 Argentina

bolivia : Star+, ESPN3 Andina

: Star+, ESPN3 Andina Brazil: Star+

chili : ESPN3 Andina, Star+

: ESPN3 Andina, Star+ Colombia: Star+, ESPN3 Andina

Ecuador : ESPN3 Andina, Star+

: ESPN3 Andina, Star+ Mexico: Channel 5 Televisa, Azteca 7, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, TUDN En Vivo, TUDN, Blim TV

Panama : Nex

: Nex Paraguay: Star+, ESPN3 Andina

Peru : Star+, ESPN3 Andina

: Star+, ESPN3 Andina United States: TUDN, Paramount+, Univision NOW, Univision, TUDN USA, TUDN App

Uruguay : Star+, ESPN3 Andina

: Star+, ESPN3 Andina Venezuela: Star+, ESPN3 Andina

For its part, the Panamanian team recovered from the difficult start it had in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers and now has the possibility of reaching the position of direct passage to the World Cup. In their last presentation, the ‘Canaleros’ added a valuable victory at home: they came back 3-2 against Jamaica.

Goals from defenders Eric Davis and Ariano Azmahar were key, while Alberto Quintero, Yoel Barcenas and Rolando Blackburn had an outstanding performance. Coach Thomas Christiansen intends to continue down this path and nothing will be held back in this decisive match.

Mexico vs. Panama: probable lineups

Mexico : Guillermo Ochoa; Gerardo Arteaga, Néstor Araujo, César Montes, Jesús Gallardo; Alexis Vega, Andres Guardado, Luis Romo; ‘Chucky’ Lozano, Raul Jimenez and Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona.

: Guillermo Ochoa; Gerardo Arteaga, Néstor Araujo, César Montes, Jesús Gallardo; Alexis Vega, Andres Guardado, Luis Romo; ‘Chucky’ Lozano, Raul Jimenez and Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona. Panama: Luis Mejia; Fidel Escobar, Eric Davis, Andres Andrade, Michael Murillo; Adalberto Carrasquilla, Yoel Bárcenas, Alberto Quintero, Aníbal Godoy, César Yanis and Rolando Blackburn.

History between Mexico and Panama

Since 2014, 10 matches have been played between Mexico vs. Panama and the statistics have been totally favorable for the ‘Tri’: they won seven times. The ‘Canaleros’ have only drawn draws in that period of time and the last equality occurred in the current qualifying process.

09-08-2021: Panama 1-1 Mexico – Qualifiers

06-30-2021: Mexico 3-0 Panama – Friendly

11-15-2019: Panama 0-3 Mexico – Nations League

10-15-2019: Mexico 3-1 Panama – Nations League

09-01-2017: Mexico 1-0 Panama – Qualifiers

11-15-2016: Panama 0-0 Mexico – Qualifiers

10-11-2016: Panama 0-1 Mexico – Friendly

10-13-2015: Mexico 1-0 Panama – Friendly

07-22-2015: Panama 1-2 Mexico (overtime) – Gold Cup

10-12-2014: Mexico 1-0 Panama – Friendly

