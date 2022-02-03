Food delivery workers in New York City push for better wages and union rights

New York City food delivery workers joined rideshare drivers to push together for more benefits at their jobsincluding better wages, health care, and the right to unionize.

Groups representing some 100,000 app service employees of the same type have announced the formation of a new coalition to be called ‘Justice for App Workers’. The coalition will promote new measures to, in its own words, achieve the ‘dignity’ of the city’s drivers and delivery fleet.

The vast majority of New York City app workers are immigrants. And although there are no reliable statistics on the number of app workers out there, it is estimated that there are tens of thousands.

Many of the workers have been attracted to the industry by the flexibility of schedules, the need to supplement income or the lack of other work options..

For most home delivery workers, this is a full-time job, according to a survey last year by Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations and advocacy group Los Deliveristas Unidos. as reported by CBS.

That report found that two-thirds of delivery drivers work at least six days a week and earn an average of just over $12 an hour, including tips. This amount is well below the New York City minimum wage.

The coalition, which includes the NYC Rideshare Club, the United Delivery Workers Association and seven other groups, said many of its members are struggling to pay rent, keep up with their car payments and support their families.

Last month, some new benefits for workers in New York City went into effect, among them, is the right to use restrooms in restaurants for those who deliver food.

In addition, the app companies that employ them must also disclose the amount of tips customers give them and must tell workers how much they earn daily.

