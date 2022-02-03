For 369 euros, this OnePlus snacks on most high-end mobiles

Huge price reduction for this cheap high-end smartphone.

Today a piece of OnePlus 9R for only 369 euros. Its official price is 499 euros, worse this week you have it with a discount of about 130 euros at AliExpress Plaza, with free shipping from Spain. We are talking about a mobile cheap high endwhich mounts a powerful processor, has great fluidity and a screen of ten.

Its price plummets the month of love that is being celebrated on AliExpress, with thousands of offers for all budgets. So if you were planning to buy a new mobile without spending too much and that it was OnePlus that would last you many more years than other firms, this OnePlus 9R is very close to its older brother, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, but it has nothing to envy them.

Buy a OnePlus 9R for 369 euros in AliExpress Spain

And it is that the offer refers to the model with the Global Version ROM pre-installed, that is, you will not have to change the ROM for language issues, it comes with Spanish included. is the unit with 8 GB of RAM LPDDR4X and 128GB of storage UFS 3.1 very high speed. We are talking about a smartphone that mounts a powerful processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (the same as the POCO F3), a 7nm octa-core clocked at 3.2GHz. This whole set is capable of reaching more than 600,000 points in the Antutu performance test.

One of the best aspects of this OnePlus 9R (and many other models of the brand) is its screen. We have a 6.55″ Full HD+ AMOLED panel (2,400 x 1,080 px) with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, with a very intense brightness and a fairly high contrast, like all AMOLEDs and, in addition, a hole notch where it stores its 16 MP front camera signed by Sony. One of the best mobile phones with an AMOLED screen that you will see today. In his body he integrates, in the same way, two stereo speakers compatible with Dolby Atmos and a noise-canceling microphone to improve calls in noisy environments.

OnePlus knows what it is doing and continues to maintain its customization layer that has done so well and that is so popular among its users, OxygenOS. This OnePlus 9R comes with Android 12 and the OxygenOS version 12. In connectivity, we have NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and Dual SIM with two Nano SIM size slots. It is compatible with all current 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G bandsso you will not have problems if you switch to a new mobile rate.

Your battery is 4,500 mAh, with fast charge at 65W and that will give us an autonomy of more than a day with peace of mind. The fingerprint reader is integrated in the lower part of the screen, as many high-end models usually do. And in the back area we have your big quad camera, made up of a 48 MP standard lens, a 16 MP wide-angle lens with a 123º amplitude, a 5 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth lens, all signed by Sony. This set is capable of recording 4K video at 60fps, slow motion at 240fpsRAW shooting and has a high-quality optical image stabilizer.

