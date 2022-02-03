Former host of TODAY cries when revealing she has breast cancer | INSTAGRAM

This TV presenter, who worked on Televisa’s morning show TODAY, has made a worrying confession, just in a live program she decided to reveal that she is struggling to stay alive, they detected a cancerous tumor.

It was Martha Guzmanwho began her work as a host on Televisa in 2004, but from 1998 to 2000 she was in the famous section called “Let all of Mexico know.”

Unfortunately, he took it upon himself to inform us that his health is in a complicated state, a process that he has been experiencing and that he even made mourn in full live program, has cancer of mother and she had to be operated on for a tumor in December, but now she still has many more things to do.

It was in that surgery that they realized it was cancer, so she will have to be absent from the forums for several days, a situation that filled her with sadness and made her cry in the middle of live entertainment.

She is sure that she is trying to be strong, but despite what they removed, the situation continues and she has been very affected, although she does not want to cry, she cannot help it.









It was with the gossip hosts, Laura Estrada, Esteban Macías and Fabián Lavalle where she confessed this situation, they themselves supported her and gave her some positive words, but emphasizing the importance of continuous studies, “it could happen to anyone”.

She decided to talk about it because she assures that she would not like them to find out by any other means, that it was something important outside her directly, she also assures that she will make a lot of effort for the chemotherapies and all this process that she will have to live.

