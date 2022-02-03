Former Playboy employees come out in defense of Hugh Hefner

Playboy mogul’s ex-girlfriend divulges secrets about Hugh Hefner and the mansion 1:46

(CNN) — Some former Playboy employees and Playmates came to the defense of Hugh Hefner following the recent premiere of the A&E docuseries “Secrets of Playboy.”



Hefner, who died in 2017, and his empire are examined in the series. It highlights the disparity in power between some of the young women who worked for Playboy and Hefner.

The open letter in defense of Hefner reads: “We sign our names in support of Hugh M. Hefner. From all we know of Hef, he was a person of character, exceptional kindness, and dedication to free thought. He showed a commitment to living an honest life above all else. The time we spent at Hugh Hefner’s Playboy and the organization’s affiliates remains a period that all of us hold dear. I proudly sign this letter in recognition of the character of Hugh Hefner amid baseless accusations on A&E show”.

Following the publication of the letter, a spokesperson for A&E network told CNN that they stand behind the series.

“The stories shared in Secrets of Playboy are the personal experiences of the documentary’s participants and deserve to be told despite how difficult it may be for some to hear. The signatures on a letter, or a different experience with Mr. Hefner or Playboy culture, do not deny the experiences of those who have spoken out to share their truth on the show, and we look forward to continuing to bring these stories to light.”

Hefner’s son, Cooper Hefner, also spoke out in support of his late father before the premiere. Cooper Hefner took to Twitter, stating, “Some may not approve of the life my father chose, but my father was no liar. As unconventional as he was, he was sincere in his approach and lived honestly. He was generous by nature and was he cared deeply about people. These salacious stories are a case study of regret turning into revenge.”