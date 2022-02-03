four people arrested in connection with his death

Actor Michael K. Williams dies, aged 54 (September 2021) 0:48

(CNN) — Four men have been arrested for allegedly being part of a drug trafficking organization that sold fentanyl-laced heroin to actor and producer Michael K. Williams, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Williams, best known for his role as Omar Little on the HBO series “The Wire,” was found dead in September 2021 at his New York apartment.

The New York City Medical Examiner’s Office later determined that he died of an accidental overdose.

Irvin Cartagena, 39, Hector Robles, 57, Luis Cruz, 56, and Carlos Macci, 70, were arrested Tuesday and charged with “conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl analogs, fentanyl and heroin,” according to court records. The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 40 years.

The four men allegedly continued to sell fentanyl-laced heroin in Manhattan and Brooklyn even after learning of Michael Williams’ death, according to prosecutors.

“Deadly opiates like fentanyl and heroin don’t care who you are or what you’ve accomplished,” prosecutor Damian Williams said in a statement. “They only fuel addiction and lead to tragedy. The Southern District of New York and our partners in law enforcement will not give up. We will use every tool possible. And we will continue to hold accountable the traffickers who push this poison, exploit the addiction and cause senseless deaths,” he added.

Cartagena, who allegedly personally supplied Michael K. Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin and a fentanyl analog, is also accused of causing the actor’s death and faces a minimum of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison, according to the statement. court records.

Cartagena will be tried Thursday in federal court in Puerto Rico, where he was detained, while Robles, Cruz and Macci will be tried Wednesday in federal court in Manhattan before federal judge Stewart D. Aaron, according to the press release.