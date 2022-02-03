Frida Sofía’s uncle makes strong revelations about his niece’s emotional state

Businessman Peter Moctezuma, who is uncle of frida sofia He claimed to be concerned about his niece’s emotional and professional well-being.

Due to this situation, Pedro revealed that they have maintained a very close communication with her, since she has had very difficult times.

Pablo Moctezuma’s brother offered an interview to a national magazine, in which he claimed to be very fond of Frida and that is why he supports her in everything.

“For me, he is getting better every day in his emotions, although some things have not been easy, however, he tries to get ahead. We talk often, I listen to what she wants to talk to me, above all she interests me, she knows how she is, “she mentioned.

The businessman mentioned that despite listening to Alejandra Guzmán’s daughter, he has never given her advice, because he believes that he is not the right person to do so.

“I don’t give her advice either because I think I’m not the person to give it and also because I think my relationship with her would no longer be the same,” he said.

Finally, Pedro Moctezuma said that the most important thing about Frida is that she is emotionally well and so she can return to the stage. In addition, he revealed that before the pandemic was determined, they recorded a musical theme that she hopes to present soon.