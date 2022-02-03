From nothing to NASA: Dominican tells her life story

“Not long ago I told my mom that a close relative abused me between the ages of six and seven. I don’t want her to feel bad or get negatively emotional, but that’s what happened.” , He said Scarlet Hernandezthe dominican who works with him james space telescope Webber, NASA’s most important mission in its recent history.

Life has not been easy for either of them, their mother emigrated to New York when Scarlin was four years old, and living in extreme poverty, they managed to overcome every obstacle that came their way.

Upon their arrival they settled in Brooklyn, and shortly after they moved to Maryland where, despite the precariousness, they managed to get ahead. It was in high school that he met a teacher who reminded him that space engineering It wasn’t just for men. Thanks to that and his gift for mathematics, he was able to get a scholarship to enter university.

“Getting a scholarship was the only way I had to be able to study at the university,” said Hernández during his visit to Diario Libre. This is how in 2013 he graduated from Capitol Technology Universityof Maryland, earning a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering, on a full scholarship funded by the National Science Foundation.

A few years ago Scarlin told her mother that she was abused when she was little, but she had known for a long time that her mother suffered physical abuse from her partner, “it’s not my fault, but I saw it, I saw how my dad abused my mom,” Scarlin said.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/02/01/una-persona-con-los-brazos-cruzados-2ecc431a.jpg Scarlin Hernández during her visit to Diario Libre (NEIL CRUZ/FREE DIARY)

Her mother, Belkis, looks at her and cannot contain her tears as she remembers everything her daughter had to go through, but also because of the joy of seeing how far she has come, “she could have been many things because of everything she saw and suffered, but she chose the right path and I am very proud of her,” she said.

“It’s still hard for me to talk about it, knowing that my daughter had to go through the same thing as me, it’s very difficult,” said Belkis… “but she is my inspiration, and the best mother in the world, I always tell her” Scarlin interrupted her, while her mother fell silent, trying to keep talking.

“My dad left us the same day my mom and I arrived in New York. Our economic situation was so low that I had to wear second-hand men’s clothing because we had no more, but my mom did everything for me, and here I am, “said Scarlin.

Its function with the James Webb telescope

Scarlin started working for NASA before she graduated from college, after an internship she got through college, she worked as a junior engineer on other projects, and she’s been working for this agency for 11 years now, then trying to do something deeper into space, applied to be part of the James Webber Telescope mission.

At 30 years old, Hernández currently participates as leader of the Optical System Deployment Control System, and as part of the James Webb Telescope Propulsion System Team.

Another of her responsibilities in this project is that of having been Test Engineer to certify the flight operations system of the James Webb Telescope. This allowed him to be the first person to sit at the console and touch the flight system in the mission control and operations center, and the first to develop and test flight system procedures, and to write the procedure to start the flight. simulation of the flight system of the James Webb Telescope.

“One of the main missions of the telescope is to record the first lights that were turned on in the universe, and how galaxies evolve. The telescope is prepared to be in space for more than 10 years, and with its presence, more research will be carried out, we hope that in five months we will have the first satellite images,” Scarlin told Diario Libre.

science is the future

Scarlin understands the need for the country to invest in science, technology and mathematics, which would help more young people become interested in engineering, “we also have to break the stereotypes, that this is a career for men, and that is it achieves by having more representation and more role models of women who are passionate about these types of careers,” Scarlin said.

“Science is the future. We are not going backwards, we are going forwards,” she continued.

Because of his convictions and experiences, Scarlin created the first program of diversity, equity and inclusion, accessible in the Space Telescope Science Institute. Being this program of empowerment of women the one that provides support and community to the employees.

With this empowerment program Scarlin seeks to increase the female presence through conferences of the Society of Women Engineers (SWE). Allowing you to Lead the recruitment campaign for Capitol Technology University resulting in the hiring of engineers and students for the internship program for flight operations, integration and testing.

_____

*Write your concerns, suggestions and comments to redaccionusa@diariolibre.com.