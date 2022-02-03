“Frustration, sadness and disappointment”: Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and his message on the networks | Colombia selection

“It has been a very difficult road to travel, only God knows the frustration, sadness and disappointment we feel at not seeing the results we want and only God knows how much we love this shirt that represents a country that I love,” said Juan Guillermo Cuadrado in the social networks, after the defeat by the minimum difference against the Argentine National Team, in the South American Qualifiers .

The ‘tricolor’ player sent an extensive message to the fans, who are not satisfied with what the team shows on the field and they let him know at the Metropolitano stadium, at the end of the match against Peru.

However, the members of Reinaldo Rueda’s squad remain optimistic. They know that there are still mathematical possibilities to qualify Qatar and improve the image they have been leaving in the most recent matches.

“Although it hurts so much, I keep raising my hands to you, Lord Jesus, because my worship does not depend on what you give me, but on who you are, my Lord, my Savior,” concluded ‘El Panita’.

When does the Colombian National Team play again?

On March 24, the national team will face its counterpart from Bolivia, at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla, at a time yet to be confirmed.

Later, he will visit Venezuela on the last day of the South American Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in a match that is scheduled to take place on the 29th of the same month.