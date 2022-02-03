Galilea Montijo reveals the great drama with her son in Hoy

Galilea Montijo, accused by her son Mateo, confessed in Hoy | Instagram

Galilea Montijo would reveal the great drama her son Mateo, who in a few years will be a teenager, would make strong accusations against the “tapatia“, as revealed by the same in the Hoy program.

The presenterGalilea Montijo, mother only of Mateo Reina Montijo, revealed in one of the coach Cesar Lozano’s visits, the difficulties she faces as a mother, apparently the 9-year-old boy rebelled at some point against the “variety show collaborator and reality TV.”

What does he accuse her of?

Everything indicates that the also son of Fernando Reina Iglesias, would come to strongly point to the “Today’s driver“, and it was the same one who was honest and revealed the details about the upbringing of her son, who reacted to the reprimands of the remembered presenter of “Vida Tv” and “Little gigants“.

During a visit from Cesar Lozano, “Gali” declared that she received a very strict education, for which she considers that a “n@lgada a tiempo” makes a difference in the education of children, this in the section: “Por el Pleasure de Vivir”, where Lozano addressed the topic “Problems that separate parents from children”.









The “born on June 5, 1973, in Guadalajara, Jalisco”, would not hesitate to implement discipline to try to correct her son, however, the minor made her see at some point that spanking him was “m@ltr@to infantile “, to which she replied: “Look at your m@ltr@to infantile” while she fingers him, she would point to the supposed “best paid on Televisa”.

The “TV actress“He remembered the respect he felt towards his mother, whose hand did not shake when educating her and punishing her when necessary, a look from her mother was enough to remind her of the punishment she would have for misbehaving, pointed out the” model of H men “.

In past interviews, “The Montjijo“He has shown the excellent relationship he has with his son, and it was in a past video in which the Las Estrellas colleague, who has been part of the production for more than 14 years, celebrated Mother’s Day by being interviewed by his own son.

The minor questioned the “instagram celebrity” about many aspects of her life in which the fashion “entrepreneur” told part of her childhood and her relationship with her mother.

During the talk, Mateo questions Martha Galilea Montijo about various things, and the famous 48-year-old makes strong confessions on camera by revealing that “she was never one of the most outstanding students at school”, in addition to being a very restless girl , for which she was constantly scolded by “mama Tina”, described the “ex-actress of The Hidden Truth”.