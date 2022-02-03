Georgina Rodríguez responds to her sister after accusations







Patricia Rodríguez criticized the new documentary of Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend…

After the premiere of the documentary series by Georgina Rodríguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, “I am Georgina”, on Netflix, the controversy did not take long to arise and involves the model’s half-sister, on the father’s side, Patrícia Rodríguez.

The woman participated in a television program in Spain called “Sábado Deluxe”, from Telecinco, and there she made several revelations and criticisms of Georgina, among them that they have not had contact for a long time.

Patrícia said that she has not seen the model for more than 10 years and has not spoken to her for three:

“I haven’t seen my sister Georgina in more than 10 years. I feel pity and sadness. Our father was with Gio’s mother and my mother at the same time… my mother knew and consented. When my father was arrested and my mother died, Georgina’s mother took care of me for a while, but immediately afterwards she put me in a reformatory in Jaca. [municipio español]”, said the woman.

Although in the documentary Georgina Rodríguez shows her most supportive facet, she has not been supportive of her own family, according to Patricia: “I am glad that my sister has done well, but I would like her to take me into account, not forget that I exist. She promised me that she would help me with my children’s school books and I’m still waiting,” he said.

But Georgina has already answered her half-sister through a post on Instagram, where she assures that throughout her life they were always her mother, her sister and her.

“I want to thank my family. The one who hasn’t let go of my hand since I came to this world. Thanks to my mother and my sister @ivana.rodriguez for accompanying me on the path of life, because we have always been a small family of 3, but this has made us unconditional and inseparable. Thank you mother for the values ​​you instilled in us, which today I cannot live without. Love and respect.

Thank you @cristiano for your humanity, generosity and unconditional support in everything I propose. We walked without looking for each other but knowing that we would find each other. Also, thanks to @netflixes @komodo for choosing me to develop this great project, which has made me so excited day and night,” he wrote.