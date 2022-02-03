Georgina Rodríguez, who is the woman behind Cristiano Ronaldo | AP

Georgina Rodríguez has become a brand of international stature, the model and businesswoman has managed to make herself noticed beyond being the partner of the famous scorer Cristiano Ronaldo and currently he has just released his own series on Netflix called Soy Georgina.

Fame and fortune were not always a constant in the life of the beautiful Georgina Rodriguez, this beautiful woman was born in Argentina; however, her mother insisted that her daughters grow up in Europe.

Georgina and her sister remained living in Madrid when they were very young and due to financial need, the CR7 couple had various jobs from an early age; She was a waitress, she was a babysitter, until she reached what would change her destiny, becoming a sales assistant for Gucci.

It was thanks to this job that Rodríguez met Cristiano Ronaldo, this when he was still a Real Madrid player, as he assured that one day that seemed quite normal when he left work he saw him and felt a tickle, days later he would meet him at an event of another brand, it was fate.

In that other event, Georgina Rodríguez assured that both were able to start a conversation away from their work environment, relaxed and that it was an immediate “click” with the love of her life, as she told Elle magazine from Italy:

Georgina Rodríguez, who is the woman behind Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo: Instagram.



The day I met Cristiano I go to work, I arrive at Gucci, and when I leave the store, I see a very handsome man appear. I stopped and my stomach started to tickle and I said, “But hey, what’s wrong with me?

The couple began dating and keeping their relationship to themselves; however, in mid-2016 they were captured by a paparazzi at Disney Paris, but Georgina Rodriguez he hid his identity with a wig and sunglasses; however, this would not last for long.

Georgina Rodríguez confessed that it was not easy to change her lifestyle, she shared that she came to work by bus and Cristiano Ronaldo picked her up in a two million dollar vehicle; In addition, it would take her half a year to settle in the big house of her partner, because she assures her, it was so big that when she went for a glass of water she would get lost and it took a long time to return to her beloved’s side. her.

The model and businesswoman claims to have gone from selling luxury items to wearing them on the red carpet for being the partner of the most wanted man in the world; Furthermore, now she has millions of followers on social media as well.