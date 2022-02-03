“God rejects you, father. You are not a king”: A man interrupts Pope Francis during his weekly speech at the Vatican

In addition, the subject gestured against the Supreme Pontiff and shouted: “The Church is not as God wants it.”

An Irish man interrupted Pope Francis’ weekly general audience, which took place on Wednesday at the Vatican, denouncing the Catholic Church and the pontiff, European media report.

The subject was standing at the back of the Paul VI classroom from where he expressed his message and gestured against the pope. Immediately, the policemen and the guard of the room approached the man to arrest him.

🇻🇦 A shouting man denouncing the Church disrupts an audience by Pope Francis at the Vatican, before being escorted outside by police. The Pope offered to pray for the man, saying “we must not be deaf to this brother’s needs”. pic.twitter.com/mARHWz32Gu — euronews (@euronews) February 2, 2022

The individual removed his mask, appearing shocked and concerned. With his mask in hand, the man shouted in English: “The Church is not as God wants it”.

After being detained and escorted by the guards towards the exit, the subject, who also spoke Spanish and Italian, continued with his protest: “God rejects you, father. You are not a king.”

The irruption occurred almost at the end of Pope Francis’ speech. Despite the shouts, the supreme pontiff continued his intervention and, at the end, urged the parishioners to unite to pray for the prisoner.

“A few minutes ago, we heard a person screaming and grumbling. He had a problem, I don’t know if it’s physical, mental or spiritual, but he’s one of our brothers, and he’s in trouble,” the pontiff said. “I would like to end by praying for him, for our brother who is suffering […] Let us not be deaf to the needs of this brother,” he added.

A Vatican source reported that the Irish citizen involved resided in Rome and had previously staged similar acts in several basilicas in the Italian capital. After the incident, the man was taken to the police station.