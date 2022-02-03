Gonzalo Pineda affirms that the MLS is not an easy league for Latinos

The technical director of Atlanta United FC, the Mexican Gonzalo Pineda, during an MLS game. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Mexican Gonzalo Pineda, coach of Atlanta United, denied this Wednesday that it is easy for Latino players to reach Major League Soccer (MLS) because the American league is “very competitive” and you have to adapt to many difficulties.

“(Salaries) is part of the attractiveness of the league and what is making it very competitive in the world, many players realize that it is a couple leagueenough, that it has players from all over the world, that there are flats like the weather changes, grassbut that make you evolve as a player”, he said.

At a press conference to announce the start of the preseason that his team is carrying out in Guadalajara, the former Mexican national team recalled that the MLS has been able to generate a system to improve the level of the players and that these can go to Europe.

Atlanta has been nurtured by players of Latin origin, among which are Venezuelan defender Ronald Hernández, one of the new signings for this season, the Brazilian midfielder Luiz Araújo, in addition to the Mexican Jurgen Damm, and the strikers, the Paraguayan Erik López and the Venezuelan Josef Martínez.

Atlanta United performs preparation work ahead of the start of the MLS season in which he will make his debut against Sporting KC on February 27.

Prior to the first training session, Pineda, who played in the 2006 World Cup in Germany and the 2007 Copa América with the Mexican team, stated that given the growth of the United States and Canada, there is no team that can be considered as the giant of Concacaf, a nickname that Mexico kept for decades.

“It is a lie to talk about giants in this area because not long ago we went to a playoff to fight for a ticket to the World Cup, today it is difficult to talk about giants, little is said about Canada, which has had great growth, (also) I’ve done in the United States is extraordinary,” he said.

The technician referred to the performance of the Argentine Gerardo “Tata” Martino to whom he said have confidence in the quality that he has shown as helmsman for Mexicodespite the fact that that country is placed in third place in the World Cup qualifying round.

“Martino is one of the best in the world and I have faith that they will come back. All the teams have highs and lows and in the highs we saw a competitive team with Tata they are very close to achieving the goal”, he indicated.

Atlanta United will train at the facilities of the Atlas club, current Mexican soccer champion, until February 13 and will play three friendly matches with Chivas de Guadalajara and teams from the Expansion League.

