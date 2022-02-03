Good decision? ‘La Tri’ would change venues to face Argentina

Ecuador National Team

From the Ecuadorian Football Federation they did not rule out that ‘La Tri’ plays outside of Quito against Argentina.

Peru v Ecuador - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier
The Ecuadorian National Team is virtually qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, since it has a much higher go difference than its rivals and only receiving 10 or more goals in the last two games, could make ‘La Tri’ have to play the playoff against a team from Asia.

The draw against Peru was very important, since it once again demonstrated how competitive the National Team is and how difficult it is to beat them. Now ‘La Tri’ will only have to get a draw for their direct quota to be confirmed mathematically, so everything is ready for it to be their fourth participation in a World Cup.

After the draw against the ‘Incas’, the president of the Ecuadorian Federation, Francisco Egas, announced that ‘La Tri’ could change venues for the last match of the Qualifiers against Argentina. This will not be anything new, since against Bolivia there was already a change of city, playing in the Monumental Stadium of Guayaquil, owned by Barcelona SC.

“It is an issue that we have to analyze, above all, in sports. Sports comes first, so it will depend on the logistics of how the trip to Asunción is planned, on the similarity that there may be between Asunción and Guayaquil, or if we still need use the height or not. I leave that to Gabriel Wainer and Gustavo Alfaro “said Egas in an interview with José Carlos Crespo.

