Google, IBM and China have already achieved quantum supremacy. Now they face another challenge: the correction of errors

Quantum supremacy is no longer at the center of the debate. It was at the end of 2019 because it came to light that the Google team led by John Martinis had managed to achieve it using its Sycamore quantum processor, and no one had done it until that moment. The noise that this news caused when it broke was justified.

But a year later, in December 2020, the group of Chinese researchers led by Jian-Wei Pan published an article in Science showing that I had also reached using its Zuchongzhi superconducting processor. And a year later, in November 2021, IBM followed suit and announced that it had reached this milestone using its 127-qubit Eagle quantum processor.

At this point no one doubts that quantum computers have come a long way. And, furthermore, they have done it in a real record time if we bear in mind that the first solid theoretical proposals arrived in the mid-1990s. And they are already capable of solving a few problems (very few still). in much less time than the most advanced supercomputers we currently have.

In fact, this is what quantum supremacy consists of: in solving in a short period of time, a few minutes or a few hours, a problem in which a classical supercomputer would spend many years. Even several centuries. Or millennia. Right now it is not too important whether these problems have practical applications or not. Whether or not they are relevant. We are still establishing the foundations of quantum computing, and the important thing is to face the challenges that are around the corner.

In search of higher quality qubits

One of the biggest challenges facing researchers involved in the development of quantum computing is delaying the onset of quantum decoherence. This phenomenon occurs when the necessary conditions for a system that is in an entangled quantum state to be maintained disappear.

Perhaps a slightly simpler way of describing it is to see it as a system that stops behaving as dictated by the rules of quantum mechanics when certain conditions are met, beginning to behave from that moment on as dictated by the rules of classical physics. . When does quantum decoherence appear? quantum effects disappear. And, therefore, also the advantages that they bring in the context of quantum computing.

The time it takes for quantum decoherence to appear is closely linked to the quality of the qubits

This phenomenon is very important because it helps us understand why many macroscopic physical systems do not exhibit quantum effects. Or, what is the same, why in our daily environment we cannot observe the counterintuitive effects of quantum mechanics. In any case, what is really relevant is that as the the quality of the qubits of a quantum processor, the longer it takes for quantum decoherence to appear. And, for this reason, we have more time available to carry out operations with it.

The two qubit fabrication technologies that are currently giving us the best results are superconducting qubits, which benefit greatly from recent advances in silicon lithography, and ion traps. However, some research groups also have other very promising technologies on the table that are worth pursuing, such as neutral atoms or the ions implanted in macromolecules.



IBM already has a 127-qubit superconducting quantum processor, and by the end of 2023 it plans to have Condor ready, a promising quantum chip with no less than 1,121 qubits.

We already brush the correction of errors with the tips of our fingers

The other big challenge facing quantum computing right now is error correction. Quantum computers make errors when carrying out some operations, and when this happens, the results they return to us are not correct, of course. The problem is that implementing a quantum error correction protocol it’s not trivial. And furthermore, if they abound, it is essentially impossible to correct them and simultaneously prevent the quantum processor’s efficiency from sinking.

Fortunately, we have good news. As we told you a few days ago, three independent research groups have managed to perfect superconducting qubits that have an accuracy greater than 99%. This simply means that they make mistakes very infrequently, and the good news is that when they are so infrequent it is easier to correct them. Much easier.

When the incidence of errors is less than 1%, it is much easier for quantum fault-correction protocols to carry out their task

In fact, these research groups ensure that when the incidence of errors is less than 1% quantum fault-correction protocols find it much easier to do their job. At the moment they are working with only one or two qubits, and these quantum processors are too simple to solve significant problems, but if they manage to scale this technology to many more qubits, quantum computers could leave behind one of the biggest challenges they currently face. .

As we have just seen, quantum computing is advancing at a breakneck pace. The entry of private companies in this sector you are greatly accelerating your progress, but before we get carried away with enthusiasm, it is important that we keep in mind that there are other challenges that are also crucial to solve.

Two of the most substantial are the need to control qubits more precisely, and also the importance of implementing new quantum algorithms that they are able to help us tackle the problems that we cannot solve with the most powerful classical supercomputers that we have today. Still, the future for quantum computing is hopeful. And, above all, very promising.

Pictures | IBM