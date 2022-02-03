Government affirms that it has recovered more assets than other administrations

In a statement released yesterday, the Government stated that in this administration of President Luis Abinader more assets of public assets have been recovered than in any other administration in the past.

“In a year and six months of government there is not a single evidence of delivery, transfer or sale of public goods to the private sector,” says the statement shared yesterday by the spokesman for the Presidency, Homero Figueroa.

The shared document states that “any suspicion, fear or suspicion in this regard is unfounded. President Luis Abinader, contrary to his critics, has said and repeated that while he is in the National Palace, no public property will be privatized.”

He then adds that “the facts support his words”, since in August 2020 they found the State Sugar Council (CEA) converted into a real estate agency to alienate state land.

He refers that in the month of December 2021, this administration of President Abinader had already recovered 100,000 tasks that were irregularly in the hands of individuals.

“Who took advantage of this depredation of State lands? In 2010, the contract for the sale of 49% of the shares of the Dominican Petroleum Refinery to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela was signed,” the statement said.

It affirms that on August 19, 2021, the Dominican Government regained control of 100% of the shares of the Dominican Refinery (Refidomsa) and asks: Who sold half of a Dominican public company to a foreign public company?

It states that it was in 2008 when the contract that committed the State to pay for 30 years a minimum income known as “Shadow Toll” to the concessionaire company of the Northeast highway began to be fulfilled and that in December of last 2021, President Luis Abinader announced to the country the early termination of the Autopista del Nordeste concession.

This decision will save the country one thousand and five million dollars (US$1,500), indicates the document and again questions: Who compromised the country’s income with an onerous contract? “The answer to these three questions is the same: Those who today are the political opposition. Those who previously, as a government, sold, transferred and disposed of public assets”.

Commitment

At the end of the statement, the Government reiterates its commitment to transparency and efficiency in the management of public resources.

“This Government is committed to transparency and efficiency in the management of public resources. The facts prove it,” the document states.

