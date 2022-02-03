Governor Hochul Orders State Agencies to Prepare for Potential Impact of Storm System – NBC New York (47)

Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered state agencies Wednesday to prepare emergency response assets as a winter storm system could dump a foot of snow or more across areas of western and central New York, the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley, North Country and the Capital Region.

On the other hand, freezing rain and frigid conditions could affect Mid-Hudson and southern regions of the state through Friday. Mixed precipitation is forecast to move into the western part of the state Wednesday night, with a round of snow, sleet and freezing rain Thursday afternoon and evening as the storm moves east.

Rainfall is expected to turn to snow Friday morning across much of the state, though the Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island regions could see freezing rain and sleet Friday morning. Power outages and tree damage are possible due to ice and subsequent snow accumulation.

Traveling in the affected regions could be dangerous at times, especially during morning and evening commutes on Thursday and Friday. Governor Hochul advised New Yorkers to limit travel, avoid hazardous conditions, and allow emergency response teams to complete their missions.

Areas in the southern tier, Mohawk Valley and North Country could see up to 16 inches of snow, while western New York and the Finger Lakes region are expected to see 12 inches of snow along with sleet. The Capital Region is forecast to get 4 to 10 inches of snow, and parts of the Mid-Hudson Region, where snow and mixed precipitation are more likely, could get up to 4 inches of snow and up to two-tenths of an inch of ice. .

“We are now in the dead of winter and this new storm is ready to hit us with its full weather arsenal: heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain,” Governor Hochul said. “I have directed our state agencies to put emergency response assets on standby and stand ready to assist local governments, if needed. There is a lot of uncertainty with this storm, but we are monitoring the forecasts and models and ready for whatever the storm may bring.” Mother Nature presents us. As always, New Yorkers need to be vigilant, monitor weather conditions and avoid unnecessary travel until the storm passes.”

Follow here the information of the Authority in Time.