Great body! Leticia Calderón raises the temperature with a tiny neon bikini: VIDEO

At 53 years old, the actress and host Leticia Calderon He continues to draw sighs from his fans. Now she did it with a video that has already left more than one with their mouths open, as it showed his curves in a sensual neon bikini which has left little to the imagination.

During her long career, the actress has earned the affection and respect of the public thanks to her memorable performances as Victoria Robles de Cantu in ‘Empire of Lies’ or as ‘Emerald’ together with the actor Fernando Colunga.

Now, away from the small screen, Calderón shares her facet as a mother to her more than 300 thousand followers on Instagram.

It was precisely his children Carlo and Luciano who played a prank on her mother and recorded her while she danced in a daring neon bikini to the rhythm of the song “Bad woman” of the spanish rapper C.Tangana.

“My kids paparazze me! Well, that’s how crazy I am. Happily crazy “, she wrote amused in the publication that already exceeds 100 thousand reproductions.

Although the actress clarified that the video was taken a year ago while she was in the company of her little ones, her fans did not hesitate to pay her compliments and praise.

“You are a beautiful Goddess“,”Do me a favor, the body you send yourself cool“,”Wow how beautiful you are“,”As beautiful as always“,”Keep enjoying life“,”You are beautiful“,”What a flavor“ , “You are incredible“, “Stunning beauty“, “You are a ray of light“were some of the messages he received.

In the last hours, information has circulated that ensures that the star of soap operas tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time. Although this has not been confirmed by the actress, the journalist Addis Tunon He sent a message to the famous to wish him a speedy recovery.

