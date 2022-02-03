Great body! Leticia Calderón raises the temperature with a tiny neon bikini: VIDEO

Admin 9 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 25 Views

At 53 years old, the actress and host Leticia Calderon He continues to draw sighs from his fans. Now she did it with a video that has already left more than one with their mouths open, as it showed his curves in a sensual neon bikini which has left little to the imagination.

During her long career, the actress has earned the affection and respect of the public thanks to her memorable performances as Victoria Robles de Cantu in ‘Empire of Lies’ or as ‘Emerald’ together with the actor Fernando Colunga.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Akın Akınözü: the role that the actor from Hercai rejected but that Onur Tuna from Doctor miracle accepted | FAME

Akın Akınözü, one of the most sought-after Turkish actors in Turkey, rose to fame for …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved