He says that James Rodríguez’s romance with Karol G was leaked from Selection | football curiosities

The private life, but especially the love life, of public figures, arouses much interest in the public. Some recognize it, others don’t, but in the end everyone wants to know the details that the protagonists tend to try to hide.

And when it comes to soccer player James Rodríguez and singer Karol G, each new version of a possible romance simply goes viral.

The issue began to air last November, when the athlete appeared on his Instagram, with more than 45 million followers, with his hair painted blue, in fact the same tone that the singer wears, who has 47 million followers. They wouldn’t expect to go unnoticed…

But after a while no one commented on the version of the possible romance until now, when Medellín’s “Rechismes” account assures that there is a relationship and that it has even been going on for several months.

“My husband is a friend of a member of the National Team, who is a close friend of James. And he told her yes, that they have been together for months, ”says the publication.

“When he painted his hair blue, they were already walking. That they have traveled together, that they were in Medellín together and that they lock themselves up for days,” added the source, who assures that it would not be a player but a member of the coaching staff who would have leaked the information. For now it is just a rumor.

Just in case, she ended up with reggaeton player Anuel AA and he confirmed on his Twitch that he was single, after having had a relationship with the model Shannon de Lima and having divorced Daniela Ospina. It so happens that both are followers of Karol G and are regulars at her concerts.

The truth is that the happiest, if the romance were true, would be the footballer’s eldest daughter, Salomé, a great admirer of the singer.