He wanted to save him! She, daughter of Diego Verdaguer, sought out Toño Mauri for advice on her father

After the death of the famous Argentine singer Diego Verdaguer, that was so loved by the Spanish-speaking public, more details are being released about his health complications derived from his contagion from Covid-19.

Because the singer was hospitalized for a long time in the city of The Angels, Californiait transpired that his family and doctors were doing everything possible to help the improvement of Diego Verdaguer.

Related news

Ana Victoria looked for Toño Mauri

The moments of desperation due to his state of health filled with such uncertainty that one of his daughters, Anna Victoriawould have resorted to asking for help and advice from some acquaintances such as the actor Tony Mauri.

This information was released through Univision, in the program “The fat and the skinny“by the journalist Lili Estefanwho said he had a meeting with Mauri on January 27 in which he told her that he knew in advance about the delicate state of health of Verdaguer.

According to information from “The fat and the skinny”, Diego Verdaguer had problems with thyroid“which caused his picture of Covid-19 It will get complicated over time.”

Lili Estefan reported that during his meeting with the actor he learned that the singer’s daughter, Anna Victoriamade known to Mauri the state of his father’s health and asked him for advice, because the actor had overcome the Covid-19.

The actor overcame Covid-19; he was about to die

In the program it transpired that Tony Mauri was hospitalized for seven months in Floridaafter being infected with Covid-19 during 2020.

The actor suffered serious damage from the virus, for which he had to undergo a double lung transplant or else he would not have won the battle.

On January 28, the entertainment world dressed in mourning after the news of the sensitive death of the singer was announced. Diego Verdaguer, at 70 years of age, in a hospital in The Angelswhere he was hospitalized after contracting Covid-19.

With information from Univision

Follow the USA Herald in Google newsGo ahead CLICK HERE