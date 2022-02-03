Historical player of ‘La Tri’ compared Leonardo Campana with Jaime Iván Kaviedes

One of the controversies that has been generated during the last days around the Ecuadorian National Team, is who should be the third striker due to the lack of forcefulness of Michael Estrada and Enner Valencia. Several asked for the return of Felipe Caicedo, but it is very difficult for this to happen because the Inter striker does not want to play in ‘La Tri’.

Gustavo Alfaro has tried several names, but none surpassed the work that Estrada or Valencia do. One of the hopes that remains is that Leonardo Campana has continuity at Inter Miami and shows the same level as in the ‘Mini-Tri’. Campana has great conditions, but he has not yet established himself in any club.

Carlos Tenorio, a World Cup player with ‘La Tri’, praised Leonardo Campana and compared him to Jaime Iván Kaviedes. “No one can dispute the quality of Campana. Unfortunately it was difficult, a lot of media pressure. I would like to have a striker like him in a national team. He is a Kaviedes type, he has that spark. He’s got loin, physique, he’s smart.”said the ‘Demolisher’ in Machdeportes.

“People always confuse the external part, business, family. Still, the boy is strong. He is a striker that everyone wants to have. If he goes to the World Cup, it will be a very good option. He knows that he must adapt to the system, there will always be criticism but he must move on and no excuses we all know he is a different playerTenor concluded.